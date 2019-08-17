Editor's note: High school football practice is under way, and Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley has grabbed his pen, notebook, recorder and cell phone as he hits the road and visits every Calhoun County school’s football practice before the season begins. Check The Anniston Star each day for Joe’s reports.
Where Joe has visited so far:
— Oxford
— Wellborn
— Anniston
— Donoho
— Saks
— Ohatchee
— Weaver
JACKSONVILLE — It’s not like Jacksonville’s 2018 came out of nowhere. Track Golden Eagles football under Clint Smith, and what they accomplished easily takes the next step.
It just came with a lot of history and a breakout player. Maybe two breakout players.
The next step was a splash step. Jacksonville moved to front of mind in a next-level way and enters 2019 facing a next-level question … what’s the next step?
It’s not Smith’s first go-round. He’s an 18-year coach with 112 wins to his credit, including a 55-24 record and 36-13 region mark at Jacksonville. He knows better than to fall into the trap of defining it with a number or playoff round.
“Our goals are the same,” he said. “Our expectations are the same. We want to win every game we play. We want to win a region championship. We want to make that deep playoff run and have a chance to play for a state championship. That’s not going to change, and that’s what we want to accomplish.
“But we have to understand that every team is different.”
Jacksonville has nearly all of its headliner personnel back. Quarterback Luke Jackson, who threw for 1,852 yards and 15 touchdowns, and running back Rontarius Wiggins, who rushed for 2,376 yards and 34 scores, are back. Linebacker Omarion “Peanut” Adams, who recorded 56 tackles for loss last season and just might be the team’s most talented football player, is back.
The list of returnees is long, but losses were big and came in places that can make a subtle-but-certain difference. All-Calhoun County offensive linemen Cole Gaddy, Jacob Skala and Jonathan Parker walked the graduation line, as did all-county defensive linemen Taye Loud and Josh Bell.
Jacksonville also had good injury luck in 2018 and all the luck it needed in close games, beating Alexandria 35-28, Piedmont 28-21, Oneonta 22-21 and Hokes Bluff 16-14. Such fortunes can swing radically, from one year to the next.
The bottom line was a trophy-case year. The Golden Eagles scored the first 10-0 season and third region title in school history. They set school records with 11 wins and 397 points, just a called-back touchdown or three missed extra points shy of 400.
Wiggins broke out, going from Macey Carr’s backup to Jacksonville’s own version of Hokes Bluff’s Darrian Meads.
Jackson broke out, going from Colton Clark’s backup to nearly 2,000 yards passing while sharing a backfield with a 2,000-yard rusher.
Adams, just a sophomore in 2018, made plays, and not just on defense. He sees time as a slot receiver on offense, getting as many play-making chances as Smith can afford him without overusing him.
It added up to a showdown of undefeated teams for the region title, and Jacksonville is 7-0 against Hokes Bluff in Smith’s tenure.
If not for a cold night on a sloppy field in the second round at Good Hope, who knows how far Smith’s speed-rich team might’ve carried it?
Every reason exists to generate 2019 expectations from outside the team’s inner sanctum, and Jacksonville has a coach who played under such expectations at Clay County.
The Golden Eagles caught a thermal, gliding to a place of wide recognition as one of the county’s best teams. A special year with trimmings, however incremental from the years prior to it, has a way of doing that.
Now, it’s up to them to define the next step.