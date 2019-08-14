Editor's note: High school football practice is under way, and Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley has grabbed his pen, notebook, recorder and cell phone as he hits the road and visits every Calhoun County school’s football practice before the season begins. Check The Anniston Star each day for Joe’s reports.
OHATCHEE — Six years into his Ohatchee stay, Scott Martin has new problems. Better problems, for sure, but new problems.
It’s not just about trying to win a ballgame for the Indians’ head football coach. It’s about finishing the journey to the top.
They’ve done enough in the past three seasons to expect more.
They want the ultimate goal, the school’s second state championship, so badly it hurts.
As the first group of players who never knew another varsity head coach at Ohatchee enter their senior season, Martin wants it for them.
Patience, Martin keeps reminding his players, maybe even himself. Never forget how Ohatchee came this far.
“It’s hard for me to look too far down the line,” he said, noting realities of playoff bracketing in Alabama. “If you finish second in our region, you could face Fyffe week 2 in the playoffs.
“That’s a tremendous incentive to try to win your region.”
The message?
The ultimate goal lies several goals ahead and can take a serious hit, if the Indians don’t take it step by step.
Welcome to what, fair to say, can be called the Martin Era at Ohatchee. Gone is the program that won no more than three games in a season, between 2008 and 2014. Gone are Martin’s building years, where his Indians had to find themselves in an offense that suited their talent more than his personal history.
Winning big has survived two graduating classes, and Ohatchee stands three years into winning as an expectation, backed up by accomplishment ... 31-6, 15-3 in region play, over the past three seasons.
They made the 3A semifinals in 2016, losing for the second time to eventual, back-to-back state champion Piedmont to finish a 12-2, breakout season.
One year into a reclassification to 2A, they made the quarterfinals and lost a heartbreaking game, on the road, to the eventual state champion and confirmed 2A power de jour, Fyffe.
Ohatchee’s current three-year run bests a 27-8 surge from 2000-02.
Stay on course this season, and the Indians have their best cluster of seasons since going 78-15 from 1974-81, a run that included their only state title.
Ohatchee doesn’t look close to slippage. The Indians went 11-1 a year ago after an unbeaten regular season, and the returning group begins this season No. 5 in the Alabama Sports Writers Association poll.
Then again, it just takes one slippage, in the wrong game. Maybe region rival Ranburne finds the magic at home. Westbrook Christian came ahead of a non-region game against name brand Leeds last year and gave Ohatchee its closest region game, 37-30.
One bad night, and chances to reach that ultimate goal take a hit.
Keep the Indians circling this week’s game, and chances to reach the game they want to circle, at the most advantageous time and, possibly, most advantageous venue, reach maximum.
It’s a nice thought, the chance to take on Fyffe at home, on the deepest rung of the North playoff ladder, with Auburn the next destination.
Slip up before then, and that game could come earlier, back at Fyffe, where Ohatchee’s 2018 season ended.
Keeping here-and-now focus is a new problem for a program that, not so long ago, had no other choice. It’s a better problem, however, and one that Ohatchee has earned in the Martin Era.