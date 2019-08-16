Editor's note: High school football practice is under way, and Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley has grabbed his pen, notebook, recorder and cell phone as he hits the road and visits every Calhoun County school’s football practice before the season begins. Check The Anniston Star each day for Joe’s reports.
WEAVER — Justin Taylor is that guy.
When the new Weaver head football coach lived a player’s life, he was that guy who blocked for other guys.
He was the guy who put off the doctor’s scalpel, risking further injuring a twice-injured knee because he just … would … not … miss Cleburne County’s 2001 run to the state finals.
A year later, he was last on the field, mourning in his way a state-semifinal loss at home and the end of his playing career.
If ever a player bought into the notion of a program as the big fish in a small pond, it was Justin Taylor. How perfect, then, he gets to be that guy for Weaver in this fertile moment.
The latest guy to try at Weaver comes at a time when so many top talents have departed the scene. It’s reset time in Weaver, but also a window in time for culture change.
It’s hard to call a program that’s made the playoffs the past six years and eight of nine under Daryl Hamby, Taylor’s predecessor, a sleeping giant. Maybe an underachieving giant, where well-mentored and knowing coaches like Hamby, Paul Farlow and Roland Houston tried to change culture in the 2000s.
Maybe it’s fair to say they overcame culture to achieve moments and measures of success, but not success to match local talent’s potential.
Don’t blame the coaches. Anybody who’s followed the Calhoun County high school football scene over the years knows the narrative.
Big talent left Weaver, with 2013 Alabama Mr. Football Roc Thomas as the most famous example. Leaving was always an implied threat.
Plenty of talent stayed and wore red and black, and man, oh man, the Bearcats could sure look the part in warmups.
Then again, Weaver is a small pond. Young talents acquire circles, and peer pressure whispers into immature ears. A few expect and acquire big-fish roles.
Other fish school up and defer, and it becomes all about the big fish.
That’s how it happens. The high school in a community with ample 10-win talent, per capita, produces two seasons with double-digit victories in its history.
Hamby also battled brutal region alignments in recent years. Shame not the fourth and final playoff qualifier in a mix with Piedmont, Randolph County and Ohatchee then Saks, after reclassification.
Weaver wore No. 4 well. The Bearcats won a game or two in the playoffs in 2016 and 2017, beating another region’s best team both times.
Woe, those close regular-season calls against Piedmont the past two years. The big fish came so close against the big-fish program they wanted so badly to beat.
Oh, what could’ve been.
Oh, what can be.
Enter that guy, Justin Taylor.
He comes at a time when talk about Weaver centers on talent departed. Expectations run low, but kids want to win. His first couple of teams need that coach-speak stuff, so he has a chance to outshout peer-pressure’s whispers.
He comes as construction progresses on a new school building, on the old building’s site. This year’s team has a locker room, so no more changing in cars.
Upon the new building’s completion, the Bearcats will have more than a token of morale. They’ll have that something big and new and the chance for new enthusiasm.
Landscaping will replace bulldozed land scars, and Taylor will have finished groundwork. New talent will come up in it.
His message? P.R.I.D.E., a mishmash of Taylor’s core ideals.
“It stands for Positive energy, Respect, Intentional decision, Discipline and Effort,” he said. “Anything you can think of, every motto, anything you can put on a T-shirt or banner, ‘win the day’ or any of that stuff can actually fit into one of those things.”
It’s more than a banner in the weight room. Thursday, it became a lesson on the practice field, when a scout-team player took an after-whistle hit.
“One of our linebackers was getting on the rest of the guys,” Taylor said. “He said, ‘Guys, that’s not what we’re going to do this year. We don’t do that. That kid is working hard for us.’
“It goes back to the ‘R’ in respect. You treat people the way you want to be treated.”
The small fish matter. Maybe more come out and give big fish a few plays’ rest, or a good scout-team look. Big fish value them more.
Soon enough, the program becomes the big fish.
That’s the message, and the messenger? He risked his knee to stay on the job with more talented teammates.
He wanted to help a big-fish program in a small pond accomplish big things.
