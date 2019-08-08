Editor's note: High school football practice is under way, and Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley has grabbed his pen, notebook, recorder and cell phone as he hits the road and visits every Calhoun County school’s football practice before the season begins. Check The Anniston Star each day for Joe’s reports.
Where Joe has visited so far:
— Oxford
— Wellborn
One word describes Anniston coming into the 2019 high school football season … hmmm.
OK, so that’s more of a sound than a word, but the Bulldogs began preseason practice this week as one of Calhoun County’s most intriguing teams.
They did enough in year one under second-year head coach Rico White to show themselves as a team on the rise. They return enough to look like a team that could build on it.
Then came skill-position transfers, with names prep football followers in these parts know.
It’s enough to give Anniston a second look, maybe a third as the Bulldogs approach their Aug. 30 season-opener at home against Montgomery Catholic.
Third could be where Anniston finishes again in Class 4A, Region 6, even with a much-improved team. Region champion Jacksonville returns most of its skill players. Running back Darrian Meads eyes his senior run at Hokes Bluff.
Those were the teams Anniston lost to in region play a year ago.
Then again, the Bulldogs’ 5-2 finish in region play marked their best since going 6-1 in 2011, and did we mention all those things that make you go, hmmm?
Anniston returns nine starters on defense.
Add another seven on offense.
That alone should let a team that took a step forward, going 6-5 with its first playoff berth since 2015, take another step.
It’s year two with White, so the Bulldogs have had time to sew up natural transition that comes with a coaching change.
Then come transfers, players who have done things at other schools.
Daveon Dukes became Saks’ starting quarterback at midseason last year, after a knee injury sidelined Roilan Torres. Dukes helped the Wildcats finish off a 10-2 season with a run to the quarterfinals.
Dukes can play defensive back, were he made The Anniston Star’s 1A-3A All-Calhoun County team as a first-team pick in 2018. He can also go under center. Tyree Carmichael, Anniston’s 2018 starter, sustained a broken hand playing basketball in the offseason.
Tony Hunley made second-team all-county as an athlete last season. He can bring something on both sides of the ball.
Running back A.J. Brown and linebacker Micaiah Ross come from Cleburne County. Brown could provide something Anniston lost when running back Charrell Brown went down at midseason, forcing the Bulldogs to become more of a throwing team.
White talked during the Calhoun County Quarterback Club media day about becoming a more balanced team.
“I believe we’re going to play just as physical on offense as we do on defense,” he said. “That’s my goal. I believe in being physical, and we'll be able to do more things that I like to do.
“I played running back in college.”
Add that most of a defense that allowed just 14.2 points a game returns, and Anniston would seem to have all of the elements of a team that could compete for a region title. Then again, the Bulldogs don’t play in just any region.
File it among the many things about this team that make you go, hmmm.