Editor's note: High school football practice is under way, and Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley has grabbed his pen, notebook, recorder and cell phone as he hits the road and visits every Calhoun County school’s football practice before the season begins. Check The Anniston Star each day for Joe’s reports.
OXFORD — Take one look. It only takes one to see all the pieces Oxford brings into the 2019 football season.
Step into new head coach Keith Etheredge’s office. Sit down across from him and look up, behind him. Those four blue state-championship trophies and one red runner-up trophy make nice conversation pieces.
Look in the coaches’ offices, and former head coaches coordinate the offense and defense.
Peak at the perimeter, and a quartet of receivers flashes into view. Not many high schools have a crew like Roc Taylor, Zay Britt, T.J. Vincent and Devion “Ball Ball” Ball.
The Yellow Jackets said farewell to a school legend in running back Tyetus Smith-Lindsey after last season, but J.B. Carlisle was a thousand-yard kind of back, waiting his turn last season.
They spar every day against a Friday-night defense, full of Saturday talent.
It’s not hard to see reasons why Etheredge left what he sees as a state-championship kind of team at T.R. Miller for the challenge of winning Oxford its first in Class 6A, but championship teams need a trigger man.
Yes, Oxford has that, too.
Trey Higgins can become a headliner quarterback in 6A football in 2019. The three-star prospect has the chance, now that former Pinson Valley star Bo Nix wears orange and blue, and he’s ready.
The junior showed signs during extended playing time as a freshman. He quietly threw for 1,584 yards and 18 touchdowns as a sophomore.
Higgins solidified his place as a “Power 5” athlete when he committed to Mississippi State in baseball over the summer, but look beyond the billing.
Measurables? He’s got ’em at 6-foot-3, 185 pounds.
Strength? Oxford’s football Twitter page shared a video of Higgins squatting 525 pounds this summer. That’s lineman weight.
Tools? He can run inside and outside the tackles, and Etheredge goes all-in on Higgins’ arm strength.
“He can uncork it,” Etheredge said during the Calhoun County Quarterback Club media day in July. “We’re sitting there at practice, and he’s throwing 60-yard dimes.
“He can get it there quick, and he can put touch on it.”
Higgins also enters his second year working with Will Wagnon, the offensive coordinator and former head coach who tutored 2009 Alabama “Mr. Football” Coty Blanchard at Cherokee County.
It’s all in place for Higgins to be that guy, from what’s arrayed around him and what’s ready to pop within him. To think the possibilities nearly didn’t get the chance to materialize this season.
Higgins announced in May intentions to transfer to Rome (Ga.) High School. He withdrew from Oxford, enrolled at Rome and attended school eight days there, ready to compete for the job with another transfer quarterback.
It seemed a move for Higgins’ future, until it didn’t.
“When I got over there, I was like, ‘Man, this isn’t what it was made out to be,’” he said. “Then Oxford hired Coach Etheredge, and I wanted to play for him, so then I started thinking, ‘There’s no place like home.’
“I wanted to come back to Oxford and be part of something special this year.”
The splash-hire coach, drawn to a roster rich in play makers and a veteran staff, got his coming-of-age trigger man. It’s all in place for Oxford to field one of its most exciting teams.