Travelin’ With Joe: Not your first-year Atchley

WEAVER — Gary Atchley is one of the most fun and accessible personalities in area high school coaching. He laughs a lot in conversation and he seemingly dies a lot on a sideline or in a dugout.
Both things are so Gary and endearing in their way.
It’s hard to imagine the circumstance that would change that, and may we never find out.
That’s not to say he’s the same football coach who took over Weaver’s football program in 2021 and ended its 21-game losing streak. Even a guy who was a long-time assistant in football and head coach in girls’ basketball and softball learns and evolves with new experiences.
The guy who dies a lot on the sidelines autopsied himself after 2021, looking for cause of death after Weaver got its one victory in 2021. He wants life after victory in 2022.
“We realize how important it was to this community, this school, this administration and these kids to win a football game,” Atchley said. “We got that big time.
“I thought we kind of carried that one win for the rest of the nine games. It was like, all right, we won one. We’re good.”
Ending the losing streak was a goal in 2021. A goal. Singular.
The Bearcats did it in their second game, after an open date, beating then-region rival Glencoe 20-7.
A 1-9 final record tells the rest of the story, and Atchley, who bleeds Weaver red and black as much as he loves winning, self-evaluated.
“We’ve got to change what we’ve been doing,” Atchley said. “What we’ve been doing ain’t working. That was my fault at first, but I have changed it, and these guys are following me now.
“We’ve changed what we’ve done in the weight room. Running, we’ve changed. Offensively, we’ve changed. Defensively, we’re doing some different things.”
Atchley doesn’t talk about individual players for public consumption in preseason. He has quite a few back on offense and defense, including five All-Calhoun County players.
But one key to fewer “L’s” is keeping focus on the “W” helmet emblem.
“We really hammered down this summer about team, about holding each other accountable and about responsibility,” Atchley said. “If we do the things that we need to do for the goals that we’ve set, then all of the individual stuff, they’ll get all they want of that.”
Weaver has won plenty over through the program’s history. During Daryl Hamby’s run as head coach, with Atchley on his staff, the Bearcats made the playoffs eight times in nine years.
It’s no impossible dream to think Weaver will win again, but major graduation losses after 2018 and three years with just one win came as a shock. A new group of Weaver players are learning how to win again.
“We need to figure out now how to win a game and build off that and carry it into another game,” Atchley said. “I think we put too much emphasis on trying to beat the streak last year and win one game.”
