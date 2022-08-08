Travelin’ With Joe: Miller working his magic with new-look Saks

Editor's note: High school football practice has started, and Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley has begun his annual round of preseason visits to all 12 football-playing schools in Calhoun County. Check The Star’s Facebook page for live interviews each weekday. His columns and fun facts will also appear on The Star’s website, social-media platforms and in print editions.
SAKS — The numbers say Saks football lost a ton of production to graduation, but there’s hope to be found in one number.
Jonathan Miller, Saks’ 11th-year coach, has averaged 9.3 wins over his 10 seasons.
He stands seven wins shy of 100 going into his 11th season.
He didn’t run up numbers like that without overcoming attrition, and a coach who’s normally low key in public even teased a different look for a team with so many blanks to fill among players who throw, catch and run the ball.
“You may have a guy throw a pass, catch a pass and run the football in the same game,” Miller said at Calhoun County Quarterback Club Media Day. “It’s a unique situation for us, but it’s the one we’re in.”
New look is a theme for Saks in 2022.
That’s what happens when All-County players like quarterback Sean Parnell, running back Rickey Garrett, wide receivers Jalen McCants and Shon Elston move on.
It’s what happens with All-County players like Gavin Doss move to follow a parent’s job change. He’s at James Clemons.
New look for Saks in 2022 goes beyond replacing players at glamor positions. Realignment sent Saks south, away from long-time 3A regional powers Piedmont and Ohatchee.
So many epic games, some with happy-for-Saks outcomes. Some not.
That 52-44 loss to Piedmont in last season’s Class 3A semifinal just might’ve been the most epic, and saddest, of all.
“That’s going to stick with me for a lifetime,” Miller said.
Now, put Saks in a new region in the southern half of AHSAA Class 3A. Traditional region foes Weaver and Wellborn will go with Saks, but the view looks different with Beulah, Childersburg, Dadeville and Randolph County.
Snapshot it from 2021, and the view looks better. At 12-2, Saks had by far the best record of any team now aligned with it this season. Dadeville (6-4) was next best.
If nothing else, though, the view just looks different after years of challenging Friday nights with county rivals.
“Sometimes, change is good. It’s refreshing,” Miller said. “We’ve been in a lot of battles with teams in the north over the years. To get new blood, so to speak, will be refreshing for our kids.”
Saks comes into the situation better off than some might think, looking at all of those skill-position production. The Wildcats return two All-County offensive linemen, and Miller looking to that as a team strength.
They also have a large senior class.
“A lot of guys have played meaningful football for us,” Miller said.
It’s the mystery meat around that which now finds itself riding the rides in a highly successful and adaptive coach’s imagination.
Get to know seniors Jakari Streeter and Trent Hopkins, as Miller cites a likelihood that multiple players will see time at quarterback.
Get to know running back Dorien Walker, who made All-County as Saks’ punter last season.
Get to know running back/linebacker Owen Petty.
Who knows what Miller might have them do at some point this season as he moves to make them unpredictable behind a capable offensive line.
Like Miller, they can adjust. They know what they’re doing.
It’s not exactly like 2019, Miller’s only losing season at Saks. It’s not a bunch of young kids thrown into unexpected playing time because of five surgical injuries.
“A lot of the guys that we’re expecting to step in and play major roles, especially offensively and defensively to some extent, they’re going to be older than those kids were,” Miller said.
Just based on where minds tend to go when a team’s most high-profile players graduate, Saks could very well be one of this season’s pleasant surprises.
It shouldn’t be a surprise, given the track record of the guy in charge.
He’ll find a way. He always does.
Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.