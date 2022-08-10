 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Travelin’ With Joe: Ginn finding new ‘Horsemen’ to surround Ross

alexandria cc action

Alexandria's Antonio Ross tries to break free from Cleburne County's Brennan Jarrell during their game last season. Ross is the lone returnee of a stellar group of skill players who helped Alexandria score more than 500 points each of the past two seasons, but Alexandria coach Todd Ginn and staff have a new set of play makers emerging. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star

 Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Editor's note: High school football practice has started, and Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley has begun his annual round of preseason visits to all 12 football-playing schools in Calhoun County. Check The Star’s Facebook page for live interviews each weekday. His columns and fun facts will also appear on The Star’s website, social-media platforms and in print editions.

ALEXANDRIA — If Ginns have proven anything while coaching at Alexandria, it’s that they know how to use Jimmys and Joes.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.