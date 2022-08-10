Travelin’ With Joe: Ginn finding new ‘Horsemen’ to surround Ross

Editor's note: High school football practice has started, and Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley has begun his annual round of preseason visits to all 12 football-playing schools in Calhoun County. Check The Star’s Facebook page for live interviews each weekday. His columns and fun facts will also appear on The Star’s website, social-media platforms and in print editions.
ALEXANDRIA — If Ginns have proven anything while coaching at Alexandria, it’s that they know how to use Jimmys and Joes.
Entering his fifth season as the Valley Cubs’ head coach, Todd Ginn has to find new Jimmys and Joes.
“We’ve got a lot of spots we’ve had to fill,” Ginn said. “We’ve got a lot of competition going.”
The good news for Alexandria is, Ginn and his staff have been in this place. They took over when rising stars like Ronnie Royal, Javais McGhee and Antonio Ross were some-day pups.
Royal made his move to Gulf Shores, chopping a head off of the “Three-Headed Monster,” but along came Ryan Scott and Jake Upton to make “Four Horsemen.”
To say that Ginn and crew used them to great effect would be like saying Alexandria loves winning. He’s 36-11, the best first four seasons of any Alexandria coach ever.
That includes his late hall-of-fame father, Larry Ginn (30-17), and hall-of-famer Lou Scales (20-14-3).
Todd Ginn’s last two Alexandria teams have scored 527 and 513 points, respectively, and they’ve done it with gifted athletes playing every which way one can imagine.
Royal lined up at quarterback, running back and safety, depending on what Ginn wanted to throw at opposing defenses.
McGhee, the reigning Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County player of the year, got it done at quarterback, running back, receiver and defensive back.
Ross accounted for 1,500-plus all-purpose yards as a running back, receiver and kick returner last season. He also intercepted five passes.
Ross is the lone returnee from ensembles that earned glorious nicknames, and bet that he’ll get the ball all kinds of ways in 2022. Ginn has hinted that Ross could see as many as 30 touches a game while holding down defensive and special teams roles in Class 5A football.
The early going could feel like a slog for the Liberty University commit, as developing weapons around him gain respect from opposing defenses. Ginn foresees more 3-yard runs than 30-plus-yard runs for Ross early on.
But Ginn knows useful talent when he sees it, and he sees it.
“I think people will be surprised at the people and the positions we’re going to put them in,” Ginn said. “We’re still going to play that game of, ‘Y’all are going to have to cover both sides.’
“We’ll see sooner than later who that person and position is that I’m talking about.”
Watch for running back Ty Brown, whom Ginn describes as a physical runner.
Watch for Damarkus Williams, who showed his athletic talents at defensive end/linebacker last season and will see an offensive role, as well, this season.
Watch for Ty Barker, who is battling to replace McGhee at quarterback.
A big key will be a leaner, faster offensive line to replace the meaner mashers who graduated in May, but Ginn hasn’t run out of guys. He never seems to run out of ways to use them.
“We’ve got some young guys, and nobody wants to lose, and we’re not planning on losing,” Ginn said. “Everything doesn’t go your way in football, especially.
“They know we’ve got a chance to be OK at the end of the year, and we’ll be a tough out at the end of the year. We’ve just got to make sure we stay positive.”
