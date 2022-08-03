 Skip to main content
Travelin’ With Joe: Donoho dressing for success

Donoho football Jeremy Satcher

First-year Donoho head football coach Jeremy Satcher points out new equipment in the Falcons' weight room Wednesday.

 By Joe Medley, Star Sports Writer, jmedley@annistonstar.com

Editor's note: High school football practice has started, and Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley has begun his annual round of preseason visits to all 12 football-playing schools in Calhoun County. Check The Star’s Facebook page for live interviews each weekday. His columns and fun facts will also appear on The Star’s website, social-media platforms and in print editions.

Jeremy Satcher had just finished his first Calhoun County Quarterback Club Media Day appearance as Donoho’s head coach when a woman stopped him with a compliment.

calhoun co football media day 038 tw.jpg

Donoho head football coach Jeremy Satcher (center) appears at Calhoun County Quarterback Club Media Day on Friday, along with seniors Garrett Orth (left) and Lucas Elliott.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.