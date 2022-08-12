Travelin' with Joe: All looks right around Golden-armed Eagle

Editor's note: High school football practice has started, and Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley has begun his annual round of preseason visits to all 12 football-playing schools in Calhoun County. Check The Star’s Facebook page for live interviews each weekday. His columns and fun facts will also appear on The Star’s website, social-media platforms and in print editions.
JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville High’s greatest football season hinged on many things, most especially a special running back and a veteran offensive line.
Three years later, Golden Eagle watchers get to see a veteran offensive line protect an elite quarterback, and that quarterback’s dad will coach his protectors.
Many factors point to potential for another special season for Jacksonville. As it was with Ron Wiggins in 2019, all eyes have locked on Jim Ogle this year.
They immediately see a difference between Jacksonville’s all-state quarterback.
“You can look at him and just tell, he’s gotten a lot bigger, a lot stronger, faster,” 11th-year Jacksonville head coach Clint Smith said. “He works his tail off every single day.
“His body and his brain and everything, he’s made leaps and bounds since last year, as far as his stature and the way that he looks.”
To get where Jacksonville hopes to go, the Golden Eagles must first master a loaded Class 4A, Region 4. No. 10 Anniston, No. 2 Handley and No. 4 Jacksonville all enter the 2022 season ranked in the Alabama Sports Writers Association poll.
Then Jacksonville would have to come through the 4A south bracket in the playoffs. Top-ranked Catholic Montgomery, No. 3 Andalusia, No. 6 Montgomery Academy and No. 7 Jackson all have something to say about that.
The south has seven of 4A’s top 10 teams.
Jacksonville also has to replace Jae-Taj Morris, the guy who took over for Wiggins and produced thousand-yard seasons, and all-state wide receiver Jacoby Zackery, the Golden Eagles’ top receiver in 2021.
But Ogle still has Kydric Fisher, Drew Pridgen and Damonte Sinclair on the perimeter. Freshman Will Phillips, younger brother to basketball star Cade Phillips, gives Ogle another intriguing receiver.
“I think we’ve got the ability to spread the ball out and get it to people in multiple ways,” Smith said.
Ogle also has the offensive line that replaced Wiggins’ offensive line. All-Calhoun County picks Zach Limberis, Nick Smith and Nate Smith lead a group that enters its third year together as Jacksonville’s starting front.
Their new position coach, longtime Jacksonville State University assistant Jim Ogle, just adds to his son’s sense of comfort. Their chance to team up just came a couple of years sooner than both thought it might.
“Me and him have always talked, since I was little, him being able to coach and play for him,” the younger Jim said. “Now that it’s happening, especially when I’m in high school, it’s been really great.
“I love it. I know these guys love it. I think it’s great for everybody.”
It can’t hurt that Ogle’s head coach is a former offensive guard.
Ogle’s offensive coordinator, Jamison Edwards, studied engineering before changing his path toward coaching. Smith’s offensive coordinator for 20 years, Edwards coaches a 4.0 student at quarterback.
“Jim’s not just a 4.0 student, academically, but he’s grown up around football,” Smith said. “He’s grown up in the film room, with his dad, at JSU. He’s got a very high IQ and football IQ.”
The apt pupil began his emergence as an all-county punter in 2019. He took over as Jacksonville’s starting quarterback as a freshman in 2020, after Luke Jackson, Wiggins’ backfield battery mate, graduated.
The big-armed talent was obvious.
A teenager’s growth had to come. To say the least, the 6-foot-3 Ogle has filled out, one reason why he’s picked up offers from UAB and Troy in what Smith calls “the tip of the iceberg,” in terms of Ogle’s recruitment.
“My biggest development this offseason has been my body,” he said. “I’ve been gaining weight, being in the weight room, working out with these guys. Everybody’s been pushing everybody in the weight room.
“It’s been really fun, getting out and throwing with everybody. It’s been really good, developing that relationship.”
