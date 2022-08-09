 Skip to main content
Travelin’ With Joe: A find in Findley

calhoun co football media day 033 tw.jpg

Ohatchee senior linebacker/running back Devin Howell (left), head coach Chris Findley and senior linebacker/tight end Chris Ferguson talk during Calhoun County Quarterback Club Media Day in July.

 Tucker Webb/The Anniston Star

OHATCHEE — Chris Findley has had quite the last 10 months.

All he did was take over as Ohatchee’s head football coach midseason and guide the Indians to a 6-2 record in a 9-3 season.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.