Travelin’ With Joe: A find in Findley

OHATCHEE — Chris Findley has had quite the last 10 months.
All he did was take over as Ohatchee’s head football coach midseason and guide the Indians to a 6-2 record in a 9-3 season.
Also Ohatchee’s wrestling coach, he had the team leading the Class 1A-4A state tournament through the first two days. The Indians finished as runner-up … by one point.
Geez. What could this guy do with a full cycle in his current capacities?
Ohatchee fans are about to find out as Findley begins his first full season as Ohatchee’s head football coach.
“I am excited to have time in a preseason and have the offseason, have the preseason fully prepared to be the head coach and all of the things that go with that,” he said.
Findley faces challenges that every high school head coach faces with graduation losses. Of the 12 All-Calhoun County players who have worn a cap and gown since they last wore a football uniform, Eli Ennis and Wyatt Cole Reaves will be missed the most.
Ennis, a quarterback and safety, was Ohatchee’s No. 1 ball carrying option, and there wasn’t a close second. He finished as a first-team all-state pick after rushing for more than 2,000 yards.
As for Reaves, the linebacker spent as much time in opponents’ backfields as Ennis spent in Ohatchee’s backfield. If something happened behind the line of scrimmage, Reaves was usually involved.
Reaves, too, was a first-team all-state pick.
Findley has to replace the production of Ohatchee’s top offensive and defensive producers, relying heavily on a large and promising sophomore class.
Then comes a pesky thing called AHSAA realignment. Ohatchee still shares a region with reigning Class 3A state champion Piedmont, but add the best 3A teams from the mountain. Add Geraldine, Plainview and Sylvania involved, Ohatchee’s eight-team region features five of the 32 teams that made the 3A playoffs in 2021.
Not that Findley lost many high-pressure games against Calhoun County rivals. Former region rivals Saks and Wellborn remain on the schedule as non-region opponents, and the Indians picked up Class 4A preseason No. 4 Jacksonville.
Those aren’t ideal realities for a head coach about to embark on his first full season in the job.
Then again, it’s hardly Findley’s first season in the program. He and assistants Blake Jennings, Bryant Ginn and John Williamson have coached the Indians between 8-11 years.
At Ohatchee, the same coaches coach on the lower levels.
“We don’t have separate junior-high coaches,” Findley said. “We coach our kids from seven through 12, so they hear the same voices telling them the same things their entire high school career.
“By the time they get to us, they’re not inexperienced. They’re just inexperienced on Friday nights.”
There’s no new system installation. The run-dominated “Ugly Eagle” offense Scott Martin adopted still works best for Ohatchee’s talent, and Findley was second in command of that offense for two years before taking command the day of the Saks game last season.
How quickly can Findley adapt?
Ohatchee lost to Saks on the day of Findley’s battlefield promotion. After an open date, the Indians beat Piedmont.
Speaking of Martin, Findley has to coach a region game against his old boss and mentor. Findley remains close to Martin but can joke about that Oct. 14 game at Glencoe.
“If we’re running the same offense, it’s going to be a pretty quick game, at least,” Findley quipped. “We might be done by 8:30.”