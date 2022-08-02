 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Travelin' With Joe 2022, Part II: More thrills on The Hill for Wellborn

calhoun co football media day 024 tw.jpg

WELLBORN PANTHERS - Xavier Parker Senior RB, Jeff Smith Head Coach, Grayson Johnson Senior QB

 Tucker Webb/The Anniston Star

Editor's note: High school football practice has started, and Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley has begun his annual round of preseason visits to all 12 football-playing schools in Calhoun County. Check The Star’s Facebook page for live interviews each weekday. His columns and fun facts will also appear on The Star’s website, social-media platforms and in print editions.

WELLBORN — The voice that echoes in Jeff Smith’s head hardly speaks in whispers, like those that spoke from the corn stalks and told Ray Kinsella to “build it, and they will come” in “Field of Dreams.”

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.