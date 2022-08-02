Travelin' With Joe 2022, Part II: More thrills on The Hill for Wellborn

Editor's note: High school football practice has started, and Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley has begun his annual round of preseason visits to all 12 football-playing schools in Calhoun County. Check The Star’s Facebook page for live interviews each weekday. His columns and fun facts will also appear on The Star’s website, social-media platforms and in print editions.
WELLBORN — The voice that echoes in Jeff Smith’s head hardly speaks in whispers, like those that spoke from the corn stalks and told Ray Kinsella to “build it, and they will come” in “Field of Dreams.”
Heck, it’s hard to think of Mike Battles whispering. There are just not enough degrees of separation between whispers and nonsense for the no-nonsense coach who raised Smith in football.
When Battles talked about the field of dreams that is “The Hill” in Wellborn, he didn’t speak of magic. He spoke of flipping a switch.
“Coach Battles used to say when I played, ‘If I turn these lights on, people are going to show up,’” Smith recalled at last week’s Calhoun County Quarterback Club Media Day.
Because The Hill is like that, Wellborn just might do well in a new region alignment this season.
It’s not the only reason the Panthers shape up well in their latest southward turn, courtesy of AHSAA realignment. They return 10 All-Calhoun County players, including their backfield battery, from a team that went 5-5 and made the playoffs despite losing nearly all of its starters from 2020.
They won five games in a row after an 0-3 start in 2021, a rebound worthy of flipping a switch as a metaphor. They’ll carry confidence into 2022.
The region opponent with the best record last season, Saks, lost all of its skill players from a 12-2 team that made the Class 3A semifinals. The rest of the bunch … Beulah, Dadeville, Childersburg, Randolph County and Weaver … went a combined 14-36 last season, with only Dadeville posting a winning record (6-4).
Ohatchee and Piedmont stayed north in realignment. Wellborn will play Ohathee in a non-region game but won’t have to contend with either in region play.
There might not be a need to look deeper to feel good about Wellborn’s prospects in its region this season, but a statewide media outlet served up a good reason. It’s all about those beckoning lights on The Hill.
AL.com’s survey of 75 Alabama high school football coaches turned up multiple votes for Wellborn’s home field as Best Friday Night Atmosphere. The Hoover Met and Andalusia tied for first. Thompson and Jackson tied for second. Hartselle, Spanish Fort, Central-Phenix City and Opelika tied for third.
Wellborn landed in the others receiving multiple votes, along with Saraland, Auburn, Prattville, Oxford, Mountain Brook and Colbert County.
Guess where Wellborn plays all of its toughest region games this season, based on 2021 records of opponents. Saks and Dadeville come to The Hill.
Randolph County, which stands to improve from last season’s 1-9 anomaly thanks to nearly doubling last season’s 20-something roster, also comes to The Hill.
They’ll walk into the place where Wellborn beat Piedmont in 2019 and came within seconds of beating Piedmont in 2020. By comparison, Piedmont has won its past five home games with Wellborn by a combined 117 points, including a 34-point table turn in the 2019 playoffs.
“When we played Piedmont in 2020, they ended up winning the game at the end of the game against us,” Smith said, “but during that game, with the atmosphere, the intensity, and the bands playing, and the music going, I was standing on the sideline, and I thought, ‘Man, it don’t get much better than this,’ because of just the atmosphere and the vibe that was going on at that time.”
The Hill makes a difference.
Flip that switch, and they will come.
The best in Wellborn’s new region have to come to The Hill this season. A top-two region finish means the first playoff opponent will come, too.
Imagine the vibe for that.
Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.