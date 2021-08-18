Travelin’ With Joe 2021, Part XII: Like Smith at 50, Piedmont still going strong

Editor's note: High school football practice has started, and Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley has begun his annual round of preseason visits to all 12 football-playing schools in Calhoun County. Check The Star’s Facebook page for live interviews each weekday. His columns and fun facts will also appear on The Star’s website, social-media platforms and in print editions.
PIEDMONT — There will come a day when Steve Smith moves out of his office in Piedmont’s fieldhouse. Not any time soon, it seems, but time holds the cards on us all.
For Smith’s sake, here’s hoping that time has extra boxes.
That office feels like a mini-Piedmont athletics hall of fame. Framed newspaper pages tandem with family-picture collages on royal-blue walls to tell a story.
The yellow-wood cabinet along the wall opposite Smith’s desk holds 13 trophy minis, enough to require a box of Swiffer dusters. The six miniatures of red, Alabama High School Athletic Association state-runner-up trophies and six blue championship trophies sit on top in perfect symmetry, four on an elevated second row and two below.
They cover state titles or runner-up finishes across multiple sports, not just the four blues and one red mini that Smith’s football teams put there.
Five facts about the Bulldogs as they enter the 2021 season.
A seventh blue mini, from Piedmont’s 2009 state wrestling championship, tops two encased, signed footballs in the middle. That’s Smith, also Piedmont’s athletics director, keeping a promise to then-Piedmont wrestling coach Harley Lamey.
All 13 trophy minis came after Smith arrived at Piedmont in 2004, but the wrestling trophy holds a special place.
“That kind of started the run,” Smith said. “That was the first one, and I said at the time, winning is contagious across the board at our place.”
Smith’s first state football title came the following fall, and the trophies kept coming. There’s no reason to think they’ll stop coming.
His 2020 football team outgained eventual state champion Fyffe by nearly a 3-to-1 margin in their rainy semifinal, but turnovers cut the Bulldogs’ season a week shorter than usual.
Three all-state players, led by third-year starting quarterback Jack Hayes, return. They’re among 16 All-Calhoun County players who return to Piedmont from last year, and two more transferred to Piedmont.
Smith’s teams always expect to add trophies.
If the Bulldogs add an AHSAA mini this year, then one of Piedmont’s sports teams will have to add another soon just to preserve the symmetry on Smith’s cabinet.
If they both come in the same color, then there’s another problem.
Those are good problems, however. At 50 years old and entering his 27th season as a head coach, including 16 at Piedmont, Smith still enjoys the good problems.
Administrative headaches filtering down from Montgomery don’t count as good problems. Whether they come with paperwork or contingency planning, they make him feel his age sometimes.
“I think a lot of it is a bunch of garbage, just to be honest,” he said. “… That part of it, if anything ever runs me out of education and runs me out of teaching and coaching earlier that what I would’ve planned on myself, is just going to be me getting tired of having to deal with a bunch of stuff and jump through loopholes to please people who’ve never been in the classroom, they’ve never been in the principal’s office, and they’ve never been in the superintendent’s office.”
None of that, he stresses, comes directed at local leadership in Piedmont, and the man has 27 years in the system. He can say what he thinks.
Game planning, team building and “Gipper” gab still fire him up. He says he can’t imagine that fire ebbing or another fire catching.
“This part of it, I love,” he said. “I love the daily interaction with the kids. I love the guys I work with. I love the faculty I work with and the administration.
“I couldn’t imagine there being a better high school job than being the football coach and athletic director at Piedmont High School.”