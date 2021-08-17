Travelin’ With Joe 2021, Part XI: Early encouragement greets mostly new Raiders

Editor's note: High school football practice has started, and Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley has begun his annual round of preseason visits to all 12 football-playing schools in Calhoun County. Check The Star’s Facebook page for live interviews each weekday. His columns and fun facts will also appear on The Star’s website, social-media platforms and in print editions.
PLEASANT VALLEY — Pleasant Valley fans traveled to the Raiders’ football jamboree victory at Collinsville on Friday. They liked what they saw, right down to how coaches interacted with players on the sideline.
Fans made just one request of seventh-year head coach Jonathan Nix.
“One of the biggest questions everybody was asking after the game was, ‘We need a roster in the stands to recognize some of the numbers,’” Nix said.
A program that graduated 20 starters over the past two years and saw two transfer decided to go recruiting. Before anyone gets it twisted. They didn’t go far. They recruited their own classrooms.
It’s no secret that Pleasant Valley has struggled, historically, in football. The Raiders have made four playoff appearances and never won a playoff game.
It’s been 13 years since they finished better than 5-5.
Five facts about the Raiders as they enter the 2021 season.
Add the offseason shock of all-state lineman Damon Parr and All-Calhoun County running back Jake Upton transferring to Alexandria, and Nix and his staff stared down a potential numbers crisis.
Ronnie Preston, a longtime assistant back after a two-year military obligation, and Nix hit the classrooms. They went looking for male athletes who didn’t play football.
They posed one question.
“We started going to each class and just spending 20 minutes with them,” Nix said. “It’s, ‘Guys, why are you not wanting to play football?’”
Nix also encouraged football players to play other sports. All-county quarterback Braydon Maye will add basketball after he got senior basketball player Zeke Johnson to add football.
A Class 3A school needs athletes playing across multiple sports, Nix and his staff reasoned.
Their efforts netted 33 players between grades 9-12. Add seventh- and eighth-graders, and the Raiders have 55.
Some are playing football for the first time. Some haven’t played since youth ball and yet others since early junior high.
Speaking at the Calhoun County Quarterback Club’s annual media day in late July, Nix referenced a player “who’s going to be special” but who hadn’t played organized sports since T-ball. Nix declined to name the player.
Nix had to go back beyond basics. He set K-I-L-L as a guiding acronym for his staff … Keep It Likeable and Learnable.
Since class schedules couldn’t be changed in March to add weight lifting, he elected not to have a spring practice. He chose to focus on strengthening kids enough to protect themselves in varsity football games.
Some newbies made rapid progress, once they learned correct form.
The Raiders found promising players. Johnson, a running back and cornerback, had a big night at Collinsville. So did tight end Dakota Roberts.
Fans know him as No. 84.
“Everybody was like, who is No. 84?” Nix said. “Who is the big tight end?”
Nix’s staff also got a boost of enthusiasm. Besides Preston’s return, former Raider players Will Hamby and Dalton Turner from Weaver and Saks, respectively.
If anybody gets the life of a Pleasant Valley football player, it’s a former Raider.
The mix of new coaches, new players and the few returning starters has goosed enthusiasm. At media day, Maye and Curvin articulated their fatigue with low expectations with Pleasant Valley football.
Maye cited a culture change in progress. Curvin took it from there.
“It just fires me up every time somebody says Pleasant Valley football sucks, or something like that,” he said. “That really p----- me off.”
Nix had to temper enthusiasm on the bus ride to Collinsville on Friday.
“A lot of them, it was like a field trip to start with,” he said. “We had to pull the bus over halfway and say, ‘Look, we’re not going to Collinsville trade day. We’re going to play a football game.’”