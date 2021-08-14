Travelin’ With Joe 2021, Part X: Atchley brings love for Weaver in drive to revive Bearcats

Editor's note: High school football practice started last week, and Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley has begun his annual round of preseason visits to all 12 football-playing schools in Calhoun County. Check The Star’s Facebook page for live interviews each weekday. His columns and fun facts will also appear on The Star’s website, social-media platforms and in print editions.
WEAVER — Two certainties greet Weaver High’s latest new beginning in football.
One, a 20-game losing streak will end. Nobody wins forever, and nobody loses forever.
Two, a core group of players who lived the beatings as middle-schoolers and underclassmen over two seasons can expect enthusiasm from a new/old coach whose connections and love for Weaver run deeper than their birth certificates.
Anyone who watched Gary Atchley seemingly die a thousand deaths every outing as Weaver’s girls basketball and softball coach, and as Daryl Hamby’s offensive coordinator back in the not-so-distant day, knows they’ll feel what’s to come. It’s hard not to, with Atchley on the sideline, in the town he’s long called home.
“The roots just run so deep,” he said.
Atchley moved to Weaver as a kid. His family connections run deep.
Five facts about the Bearcats as they enter the 2021 season.
“My grandfather was a big part of the community,” he said. “He painted the logos, and we put the logos on the side of our helmets when I played youth-league football.
“I remember coming to the football games when I was little and sitting up here with my grandfather, and we’d watch practice.”
Atchley saw good days following the local high school. It hardly seems so long ago, when Weaver went 23-2 over 2004-05 under then-head coach Paul Farlow. Roland Houston fielded a 9-3 team in 2002, and Terry Willingham coached the Bearcats two rounds into the 1995 playoffs.
There were also tough years as talent receded and even left a community with no red lights for greener pastures. Eventual Alabama “Mr. Football” Roc Thomas, who starred at Oxford, is only the most famous example.
Count Atchley as someone who’s never given up on that small town between locales on Alexandria-Jacksonville Road.
Count Atchley as someone who feels it would mean more to succeed at Weaver than anywhere else.
“I understand what they go through here in Weaver,” he said. “We don’t have any red lights. We just have one or two grocery stores. …. I understand where the parents are coming from. I’m a big community guy, and I know everybody in the community, and I think that helps.
“I don’t know if it’s going to help after Friday nights, if we don’t play well.”
As for connecting with Weaver kids, well, Atchley was one.
“We are a very accepting bunch of people here at Weaver,” he said. “We have kids that move in, and I don’t think we have any enemies. We accept everybody that wants to come to Weaver.
“We don’t have a lot of problems. We don’t have a lot of fights. We just love being around each other.”
Perhaps nobody loves it more than Atchley, who had his hands on with successful teams at Weaver. The Bearcats made the playoffs eight of nine years under Hamby, including a run to the 3A quarterfinals in 2016.
Atchley didn’t coach on Justin Taylor’s staff in 2019 and 2020, but wanted to be the head coach enough to make a tough decision. To avoid taking on too much, he handed the girls basketball program over to Jamie Burns.
Atchley will still coach daughter Madison in softball, but it’s never easy for a loyal guy like Atchley to step back from connection.
He quickly reconnected with the football team. Greater enthusiasm turned out more kids for junior-high football, which forced Atchley to pump about $2,000 more into that program.
The Bearcats won a spring-jamboree half against Meek at Jacksonville State University in May.
Miguel Canchucaja’s 20-yard field goal clinched a 17-14 victory that gave the Bearcats a taste of winning.
“It was like we won the World Cup, or something,” Atchley said.
Slowly but surely, he wants that feeling to replace the feeling that fell over the program the past two years.
“We talk about that a lot; ‘how do you want to feel next Friday, after this game is over?’” Atchley said. “We know how it feels the other way, and we don’t want to feel that way anymore.”