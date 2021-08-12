Travelin’ With Joe 2021, Part VIII: Martin keeps Tribe ‘loving life’

Editor's note: High school football practice started last week, and Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley has begun his annual round of preseason visits to all 12 football-playing schools in Calhoun County. Check The Star’s Facebook page for live interviews each weekday. His columns and fun facts will also appear on The Star’s website, social-media platforms and in print editions.
OHATCHEE — Scott Martin doesn’t just smile occasionally. He smiles conversationally.
Anyone who follows the eighth-year Ohatchee football coach on Facebook sees his almost-daily happy-life posts. Be they from a golf course, the lake or his porch, his posts tell of an approach to life.
With a mere coffee cup and natural backdrop, he can turn life into a happy hashtag.
With a heart emoji, he describes himself as “Loving life EVERY day!”
We could all use life coaching these days.
“Every day, you’ve got a choice you make when you wake up,” he explains. “You can either be on the happy side or on the bad side. …
“The first thing I want to do when I wake up every morning is to make that choice. Am I going to be the happy-go-lucky guy, or am I going to be the old crotchety guy?”
It’s clear what choice Martin makes most days, and it’s no wonder he’s found a way to make Ohatchee a consistent winner.
The Indians enter 2021 on their best stretch in decades. They’ve stacked three consecutive seasons with double-digit victories in a row and four in five years, the program’s best such stretch since four in a row and five in seven years, from 1974-80.
Ohatchee enters each season with some reason to question whether the good times can roll on. A year ago, it was the move up from Class 2A and back into one of Class 3A’s toughest regions.
Ohatchee won 11 games, finished in a three-way tie for the region title and did one thing few teams besides Piedmont do … win on Piedmont’s Field of Champions.
This year, questions surround the graduations of running back Noah Fuller and wingback Trey Pesnell. Martin must fill two of the three crucial ball-carrying positions on the so-called “Ugly Eagle” offense he installed years ago to suit Ohatchee’s talent and character.
Just like last year, Ohatchee faces a brutal region and a non-region schedule that includes three 4A teams … Cleburne County, Anniston and Munford. The Indians won all three games in 2020.
Ohatchee’s players no longer have to make a choice every morning. They know they can win. They expect to win.
Credit lots of people and reasons, but count leadership large among them. An era started with a head coach who woke up one morning convinced he and Ohatchee could win together.
It took trial and error. He had to depart from his history of running a spread offense to find something that worked at Ohatchee.
It took two years trying to start winning at a program that won 12 games over six years before he arrived.
No doubt he had moments to doubt.
Even a happy guy wakes up to bad days. Martin awoke to a terrible day this summer, when his father died. Oliver “Sonny” Martin passed 10 days after an automobile accident.
“People say, ‘How do you remain positive after that?’” Martin said. “First of all, there’s a bigger plan out there. God’s got a lot bigger plan for us.
“I just think that accidents happen. Am I sad that I don’t get to talk to him every day, because we did talk every day? Absolutely, but, at the same time, I know he’s in a better place than I’m sitting at right now.”
That’s the guy who goes into Ohatchee’s still-new fieldhouse every day and talks to the Indians. Ohatchee’s Martin era shows that the power of positive thinking is more than a book title.
No need to buy a book, however. Just read Martin’s posts.
“More times than not, I’m going to sit down, and I’m going to write something,” he said. “It’s going to be uplifting, but it’s going to lift me up as well as I’m hoping it’s going to lift other people up.”