Travelin’ With Joe 2021, Part VII: Alexandria ‘going to focus on us’

ALEXANDRIA — For those wondering, Alexandria football seems just fine. Thanks for asking.
There is life after a high-profile transfer and a whole lot of history to suggest life will go on, but again, thanks for asking.
Yes, Ronnie Royal was special. He still is, just at Gulf Shores, but thanks for asking.
Now, meet the kids still at Alexandria. We’re not keeping you, are we?
“We wish whoever’s not here the best,” Alexandria coach Todd Ginn said. “We’re going to focus on us.”
Some in the prep-football-watching world might see damaged goods at Alexandria. Ginn’s team sees orange and black.
Five facts about the Valley Cubs as they enter the 2021 season.
It’s all around the Harold Warren Field House, with glass-encased picture collages of hall-of-fame coaches Lou Scales and Larry Ginn, Todd’s late father. Team pictures tell the story of a program with three playoff-era state championships.
Sharing space with so much history are equipment racks and couches where everyone gets comfortable for film sessions. It’s a Ginn-run program, after all. It’s all about preparation, so they watch lots of film.
That’s how The Valley mounted 600-plus wins over the years, and it’s how Alexandria seems to find that next man up most years.
Alexandria will need it this year. For all of the talk about Royal’s transfer, the biggest worry will be finding replacements for graduated offensive linemen that helped him, quarterback Javais McGhee and receiver Antonio Ross become last season’s “three-headed monster.”
All-state lineman Damon Parr transferred from Pleasant Valley. That plugs one hole.
Lots of inexperience will line up around him, but really, can anyone remember the last time a high school famous for tailbacks didn’t have a good line?
The certainty, Ginn said, is that Alexandria will have a bigger line. Parr stands 6-foot-5 and brings 330 pounds of heft to go with feet that moved well enough for him to play basketball at Pleasant Valley.
As for the “monster,” it’s grown a new head. Maybe two.
Ironically, transfers will play a role. Ryan Scott brings a dynamic athlete from Westbrook Christian. Jake Upton brings a physical back from Pleasant Valley.
Ginn, who has carried on his father’s mantra of finding creative ways to use talent, sees possibilities.
Scott “is athletic, he’s mature, and he’s physical, and he’s going to be a good ball player for us,” Ginn said. “And then there’s the Upton kid, who is so physical.
“Jake Upton is my kind of guy. He’s just hard nosed, never complains: ‘Don’t care where you put me, just put me. Use me, however you want to use me.’”
Alexandria’s offense will look a lot like it looked last year. McGhee will take most snaps at quarterback, but he’ll also play receiver in certain packages. Scott might line up at quarterback some and give the Valley Cubs a run-pass option when he does. Others might take snaps in different packages.
If that sounds familiar, that’s because Alexandria’s offense rolled like that when it ran with Royal.
“At the end of the day, you want people playing for you that want to be playing for you,” Ginn said. “You want people at your school that want to be there. …
“We’ve got the pieces. We have some move-ins, ourselves, and they’re folks that want to be here. We’re just going to focus every day on what we’ve got and trying to make these players into young men.”