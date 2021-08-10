Travelin’ With Joe 2021, Part VI: Saks eyes pain’s payoff

Editor’s note: High school football practice started last week, and Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley has begun his annual round of preseason visits to all 12 football-playing schools in Calhoun County. Check The Star’s Facebook page for live interviews each weekday. His columns and fun facts will also appear on The Star’s website, social-media platforms and in print editions.
SAKS —Jonathan Miller wasn’t thinking two years down the road in 2019, when he saw then-Saks quarterback Roilan Torres writhing with his second season-ending knee injury in as many years.
Just 20 plays into the Wildcats’ season-opener, the guy who put Saks on its way to a victory at Piedmont amid a 10-2 season in 2018, and the guy who revived hope with his return, had played his last in high school.
Eight games and three quarters remained. Torres’ injury would be one of five surgical injuries that the 2019 Saks team suffered before missing the playoffs for the only time in Miller’s now-10-year tenure at Saks.
Miller knew a long season loomed for a young team that had to grow up fast.
Five facts about the Wildcats as they enter the 2021 season.
“We went through a ton of growing pains that year,” Miller said. “Really, those guys would’ve been fine to play as sophomores. We didn’t have a guy, after Roilan went down, who was that senior that rushed for a thousand yards or was that big-time player to step up.
“We had other good players, but kind of that guy you could turn and hand it to and give you big plays, more of a veteran type of guy.”
Two years later, Saks doesn’t just have that guy. The Wildcats have those guys.
They all started playing in 2019, as sophomores. They’re seniors now.
Their 2019 pain started paying off with a strong finish to 2020. In 2021, they hope to make it seem like a mere down payment.
That’s the sense as Saks enters Miller’s 10th season with seven of its 14 All-Calhoun County players from last season returning. Nearly all, and most especially quarterback Sean Parnell, the first third-year starting quarterback in Miller’s tenure, began learning through lumps in 2019.
The 3A region in which Saks plays has no mercy. Teams that get really young, really quickly, pay a dear price. Just ask Weaver the past two years.
It wasn’t that bad for Saks, but it felt bad enough. The Wildcats went 6-8 from the start of 2019 through the fifth game of 2020. That included an 0-3 psyche smack in back-to-back-to-back games with Piedmont, Wellborn and Ohatchee last season.
A pandemic-stripped offseason left Saks not ready for that gauntlet, that early in 2020. A young team might’ve turned a 2-3 start to 2020 after a 4-5 struggle in 2019 into dread of a repeat. Then again, Saks wasn’t so young anymore.
A 46-14 rout of playoff-bound Geraldine in non-region play launched a seven-game winning streak. Three of those victories came against playoff teams, two in playoff games.
At halftime of Saks’ third-round game at Piedmont, the Wildcats led 14-10. Piedmont won their regular-season meeting 35-6.
Piedmont went on to win their quarterfinal 38-20, but 2019 pain clearly started paying off for Saks.
The Wildcats enter 2021 with the same schedule, just with homes and aways flipped. They still have that gauntlet of Piedmont, Wellborn and Ohatchee in a row in games 3-5, but play Piedmont and Wellborn at home.
The Wildcats have had a normal offseason to build on their 2020 gains. Barring injuries, they’re in a far better position to attack those three crucial games in the season’s first half.
“These guys,” Miller said, “are going to, hopefully, get to reap the benefits of playing as sophomores that year.”