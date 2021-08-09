Travelin’ With Joe 2021, Part V: Falcons want to put ’20 to sleep

Editor's note: High school football practice started last week, and Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley has begun his annual round of preseason visits to all 12 football-playing schools in Calhoun County. Check The Star’s Facebook page for live interviews each weekday. His columns and fun facts will also appear on The Star’s website, social-media platforms and in print editions.
Mark Sanders’ picture belongs in the dictionary under “gentle giant.”
One wouldn’t know that 6-foot-7 Donoho football coach once pushed SEC defenders around as an offensive lineman for Alabama in the early 2000s, and he rocks out to Metallica.
So, what Metallica tune best themes his fifth season at Donoho?
“Hopefully, it’s not going to be ‘Sad But True,’” he joked, referring to the band’s deep dark dive into human nature. “‘Until It Sleeps’ comes to mind.”
Off of the 1996 album “Load,” the song deals with guitarist and lead singer James Hetfield’s attempts to cope with the pain of his mother’s passing. Fans have come to see the song as generally about coping with internal pain.
Five facts about the Falcons as they enter the 2021 season.
Donoho went through a painful 2020 and hopes to make it sleep by making 2021 more resemble 2018 and 2019, when Donoho went 9-2 and made the second round of the playoffs.
The Falcons had plenty of normal problems, trying to replace most of its offensive and defensive linemen.
Then came the COVID-19 pandemic, which cost Donoho its spring offseason work, practice time in August and the chance to play two games before opening region play. Quarantine forced postponement of the scheduled season-opener against Pleasant Valley then cancellation of the second game, a home game with White Plains.
Injuries, most notably a season-ending knee injury to all-state wide receiver/running back Amari Smedley, combined with quarantines to keep Donoho missing players all season. The Falcons had at least one player out of every game.
They seemingly used up years of misfortune in one season.
Smedley led the graduating class, signing with Point University, but hopes of laying 2020 to rest come with more mature offensive and defensive lines. Ridge Hopkins, a third-year starting quarterback with a live arm who produced a sixth-place javelin throw in state track, should get better looks downfield.
Running back/linebacker Connor Goodson and wide receiver/running back/defensive back Grant Steed, both All-Calhoun County picks in 2020, should soak up Smedley’s touches.
Donoho plays in a deep 1A region but gets Victory Christian, Winterboro and Wadley at home.
As for COVID, it looms anew as a threat. The delta variant, combined with low vaccination rates in Alabama and locally, has caused a spike. Sanders and other coaches find themselves dusting off last year’s precautions playbook.
So much for the more hopeful case numbers of spring. It seems the pandemic won’t sleep.
All things football look up for Donoho, however. If the Falcons get to spar with 3A Pleasant Valley and 4A White Plains in the first two games, they’ll go into region play much more prepared than in 2020.
Early success in region play could, to borrow a song title, ‘Fuel’ a resurgence that just might put 2020’s pain to sleep. After second-place finishes in 2018 and 2019, their first region championship just might make them feel like “Nothing Else Matters.”
“Those types of things just kind of stick with you, and these guys lived it,” Sanders said. ‘They went through it, and they’re very hungry about winning the region championship.
“That’s where our mind is right now.”