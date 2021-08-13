Travelin’ With Joe 2021, Part IX: Jacksonville rounds to 100 seasons, 10 with Smith

Editor's note: High school football practice started last week, and Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley has begun his annual round of preseason visits to all 12 football-playing schools in Calhoun County. Check The Star’s Facebook page for live interviews each weekday. His columns and fun facts will also appear on The Star’s website, social-media platforms and in print editions.
JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville High School football has two round numbers to celebrate this season … 100 and 10.
That’s 100 years of football and easily the best 10-year span in the program’s history, all under current head coach Clint Smith.
The 100-year celebration will actually come a year late. The COVID-19 pandemic, which cost the Golden Eagles two games and some players more in quarantine last season, had its say.
Here’s hoping it’s done having its say.
Jacksonville hopes to make Smith’s 10th season as worth celebrating as the first nine. Stay tuned on that.
“We’re going to be on the road a lot,” Smith said.
Jacksonville has just three home games because of last year’s pandemic-related forfeits of games that were scheduled to be played at Piedmont and Handley.
“The AHSAA passed a rule to where, if you had to forfeit because of COVID, and you were supposed to go to a team, and this is the second year of a contract, that you have to go back to them,” Smith said. “That forces us to go to Piedmont and to Handley this year.”
Piedmont is a perennial 3A power. Handley is the reigning Class 4A state champion and champion of Jacksonville’s region.
The Golden Eagles get long-standing Calhoun County rival Alexandria at home on Aug. 27, White Plains at home on Sept. 10 and Cherokee County at home on Oct. 22. Their season features a four-game road swing through Munford, Piedmont, Handley and Cleburne County.
Jacksonville also must replace several key players on defense, most notably linebacker Omarion “Peanut” Adams, one of the county’s top playmakers for three years.
Then again, Smith has rising-star quarterback Jimmy Ogle returning after an abbreviated first year as a starter. He lost two games to quarantine plus Jacksonville’s two forfeits during his freshman year, but the sophomore has grown, filled out and looks ready to create his own space among the county’s elite quarterbacks.
Thousand-yard rusher Jae-Taj Morris returns, as well, and the Golden Eagles will get a boost from the basketball team. Twins Caden and Cam Johnson have come out for football this season.
Getting players out for football was an early priority when Smith became Jacksonville’s coach in 2012.
“I met with every male athlete, grades 9-12,” Smith said.
It didn’t matter to Smith why those athletes didn’t play football. If they quit, he didn’t ask why. He wiped slates clean and did his best Uncle Sam “I want you” imitation.
Smith also inherited a senior class hungry to win. The Golden Eagles had gone 2-8 each of the previous two seasons.
That all translated into buy-in and a 5-5 first season in 2012, including a 5-1 start.
From that point forward, Smith could tell progress by more than wins. He could tell every three years, when it came time to order jerseys.
“We had 22 jerseys when I got here,” he said. “This last time I ordered, it was 70.”
Jacksonville hasn’t had a losing season under Smith. His teams have won eight games or more six times.
A program that made the playoffs just four times before he arrived has made it the last eight years. The 2019 team became the school’s first to advance past the second round, falling to UMS Wright in the state final.
Two of Jacksonville’s four region titles came on his watch and came in back-to-back seasons for the first time ever.
Four of Smith’s former players — Rontarius Wiggins, Yessman Green, Jackson Moses and Omarion Pope — play just up the road, at Jacksonville State University.
That’s the state of Jacksonville football, which started in 1920 and has played every year except two during World War II, 1943 and 1944.
Smith said plans are underway to celebrate 100 years of Jacksonville football, most likely around the homecoming game against White Plains. He most wants to see the 2012 seniors come back to see what they helped to build.
They’ll have a 100-year celebration and have it during the program’s best 10 years.