Travelin’ With Joe 2021, Part III: Dawgs will ‘determine our own fate’

High school football practice started this week, and Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley has begun his annual round of preseason visits to all 12 football-playing schools in Calhoun County.
A coach’s prime message to his team can tell a lot about that coach’s assessment. Now, multiply by a factor of Rico White.
The guy who put a 15-0 season out there as an aspiration for his first Anniston team doesn’t mince words. His message to his fourth Anniston team says a lot.
“The last couple of years … it’s always been, ‘Maybe the referees. Maybe we didn’t do that, or we didn’t do this,’” White said. “We’re going to take it out of other peoples’ hands.”
Safe to say, White believes in his 2021 team.
Five facts about the Bulldogs as they enter the 2021 season.
Why shouldn’t he? He has an Alabama commit in defensive back Antonio Kite, who will double as a wide receiver more than he did in 2020, White said.
The Bulldogs have a similar athlete in Jayden Lewis, a defensive back with offers from Florida State and UAB as a sophomore. He’d be the quarterback, but for Kamron Sandlin.
In Sandlin, Anniston has a big quarterback who can run and heave a football to the likes of Kite. He’s had a year in the system and finished strongly.
The Bulldogs have a Division I recruit up front with RyQueze McElderry and his bigger friend, 6-foot-3, 340-pound sophomore Malachi Harris.
Unlike a year ago, they had a regular offseason to build on their 2020 finish. A team that started 0-5 finished 4-7 with a playoff victory.
White won’t go so far as to call this his best Anniston team, as in most talented. He calls it the “most solid” at all positions.
It’s not like 2019, when injuries at wide receiver forced White to abandon his scheme and ride a “wildcat” offense to a stunning run to the 4A semifinals. He has what he needs to do his thing.
Unlike 2020, the Bulldogs have had a full offseason to work it.
“We’re going to be wide open,” he said. “We’re going to let our talent execute and win games for us this year.”
How that all works out in a brutal region that also features reigning 4A champion Handley and 2019 4A runner-up Jacksonville, among other capable teams, remains to be seen. Then again, White clearly believes his team can make its own luck, and that says a lot.
Steam behind his theme comes partly from the way 2020 ended. The Bulldogs’ second-round playoff loss to Bibb County featured controversy when officials ruled Kevin Escareno’s would-be game-winning field goal no good.
“From my view, it went in,” White said after the game.
Anniston, which went to Mobile to beat Williamson, another region’s champion, in the first round had to swallow a 29-28 loss at home in the second round.
It was the kind of ending that fuels offseason programs and crafts messages from coaches: don’t leave things in others’ hands.
One way Anniston hopes to put theme into action is with an improved defense. That alone could’ve kept the Bibb County game from coming down to a kick over the goal post.
“We’re going to determine our fate,” White said.