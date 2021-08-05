Travelin' with Joe 2021, Part II: Young Wellborn leading with grit

Editor's note: High school football practice started this week, and Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley has begun his annual round of preseason visits to all 12 football-playing schools in Calhoun County. Check The Star’s Facebook page for live interviews each weekday. His columns and fun facts will also appear on The Star’s website, social-media platforms and print editions.
WELLBORN — Who’s heard Jeff Smith’s “Russians” story?
The veteran Wellborn football coach tells his players the story every year. He saw the World War II tale on the History Channel.
It came from the journal of a German Panzer tank crewman. As the German’s blitzed their way through Soviet-era Russian villages, locals resisted. They resisted some of the world’s most advanced tanks of the time with whatever they could find … sickles, pitch forks, axes, shovels and rakes.
“The tanks were just running all over them,” Smith said. “They wounded a man, and he was dragging himself through the snow, hitting the side of the tank with a rake or a shovel, whatever it was.
“The German soldier wrote down, in the tank, he says, ‘We’ll never defeat these people, because they won’t quit.’”
How prophetic.
Ask Smith, and the Wellborn graduate will tell you the mindset describes the community in which he grew up.
Those folks raised the 30 kids who helped Wellborn win 21 games, including four playoff games, the past two seasons before those players graduated. The same community raised the kids coming up behind them on Smith’s roster.
No one Wellborn’s way accepts that graduating so many contributing players, most notably highly decorated quarterback/middle linebacker Jett Smith, Jeff’s youngest son, means a pause of good times in football.
Go ahead and remind them of their brutal 3A region.
Go ahead and remind them of powers like Piedmont, which always seems to have the tanks, and Panther people will remind anyone who’ll listen about a glorious late-October night on “The Hill” in 2019.
The Panthers will need that mindset, as they go on the road to play Anniston, Saks and Piedmont this season.
With one player, linebacker Brayden Dempsey, left from its 2019 semifinal team, Wellborn will count on grit until it finds its game. The hope, Smith said, is to find it in time to make the playoffs.
Wellborn’s brutal region has a history of advancing in the playoffs, from the first qualifier to the fourth.
“With this team, the more game experience they get, the better they’re going to get,” Smith said. “If we can go out there and stay healthy and keep improving like I’ve watched them improve since spring training and through the summer to now, I think we’ll be there competing for a playoff spot.”
It’ll take new quarterback Grayson Johnson developing.
It’ll take Dempsey, changing positions, coming through to lead the defense at middle linebacker.
It’ll take younger players who got a taste for winning after watching now-graduated players win.
It takes a village, one like Wellborn or those determined Russians from the last world war.
“Those people had so much pride in that village where they were that they gave up their lives for it,” Smith said. “Not that we want our players to go out there and give up their lives to play football. It’s still a game.
“But if you can give an effort that you’re so prideful that you’re not going to lay down and let somebody run over you, you’re always going to have a chance to win.”