Travelin' with Joe 2020, Part XI: Amid a dearth of guarantees, PV can make winning look more like one

PLEASANT VALLEY — Jonathan Nix speaks a coaching language called process.
The sixth-year Pleasant Valley head football coach isn’t big on talking history not yet achieved, only a rep-by-rep, day-by-day, little thing-by-little thing sense of what it takes to achieve it.
That said, the once-struggling Raiders have played their way into position to finish off program history this season. Nix certainly views it as stepping-stone history to something greater, but history is relative from one program to the next.
At 5-5 and on the precipice of the playoffs the past two seasons, Pleasant Valley can post three straight seasons with .500-or-better records with such a finish in 2020. It’s never happened at Pleasant Valley, according to records available on the Alabama High School Football History Society’s website.
Caveats drop from that like rappelling ropes from a helicopter, but it could be something for a program reaching out for something more.
The Raiders go through a football practice session Monday morning at Pleasant Valley High School. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
“I would mean a lot,” Nix said. “We’ve just got to take each game and stay for that game and give our best effort then.
“Like I told the kids the other day, we’re not guaranteed tomorrow.”
Count COVID-19 as a caveat. So far, the 2020 Alabama High School Athletic Association fall sports season remains on course to start this week for the schools whose boards have not canceled it. Most schools plan to play.
Whether fall sports get through a full season remains both hope and mystery. It depends on the spread of a resilient and resurgent virus, with only the promise of a vaccine.
Another caveat comes on the personnel end for Pleasant Valley. Several players who had a major hand in the Raiders finishing 5-5 the past two seasons graduated.
Nix still has a handful of players who finished the 2019 season as Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County picks, but he’ll have to work through a roster reset to get to history.
Programs that win consistently manage that well, and winning helps to keep players coming out.
In recent years, Pleasant Valley has had to do it in one of Class 3A’s toughest regions. A 5-5 finish when aligned with powers like Piedmont and Randolph County and Saks and re-emergent powers like Ohatchee and Wellborn speaks more loudly than it would in other regions.
Five things to know about Pleasant Valley football heading into the 2020 season:
Pleasant Valley has finished fifth in the region the past two seasons, just out of the playoffs. The Raiders came one B.B. Comer miracle finish away from the top four last season.
Opposing coaches within the region consistently say Pleasant Valley would’ve been a playoff team in lots of other regions.
The region got no easier with this year’s realignment. Randolph County and B.B. Comer shipped out, but Ohatchee, 41-7 over the past four years, returns after a two-year reclassification cycle in 2A. Hokes Bluff, a 4A playoff team the past four years, dropped and into Pleasant Valley’s region.
The challenges to reach history line up, but the challenge of history dangles as extra motivation to do all of that process stuff.
Pleasant Valley last went .500 or better in back-to-back seasons in 2007-08, going 7-4 and 6-5, respectively, under Jeff Davis. The Raiders made the playoffs both years.
Tommy Miller coached the Raiders to 6-4 and 8-3 in 1983 and 1984 and 5-5 in 1986, but they went 2-8 in 1985.
In between, Pleasant Valley had stretches of losing seasons with a winner sprinkled in here and there. The Raiders’ three straight 0-10 finishes from 2003-05 came during a string of 11 losing seasons, including two more 0-10s.
It’s been that kind of history, which is why three straight .500-or-better seasons would stand out. If greater consistency happens after major graduation hits, it would signal a new better day.
Nix wants to stay in the here and now, keeping in mind that the chance for history hangs in the COVID-19 balance.
“If anything, this whole thing has taught all of us in life that anything can be taken away from you,” he said. “I think, sometimes, as coaches and parents and anything, you almost get locked into, ‘This is guaranteed. Everything’s a guarantee. Hey, my kid’s going to be a senior, and they’re going to have a football season.’
“Everybody learned that the guarantees aren’t there, in the last year.”
