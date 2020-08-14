Travelin' with Joe 2020, Part X: Smedley ready to answer Donoho’s challenging offseason with ‘heart’

Editor's note: High school football practice is under way, and Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley has hit the road to visit every Calhoun County school’s football practice before the season begins. Check annistonstar.com for Joe’s reports.
Good players and good attitudes get teams through stress tests like Donoho has seen this offseason.
The Falcons have both in senior do-anything guy Amari Smedley.
“Even though we’re missing a lot from last year, and the year before that,” Smedley said at the Calhoun County Quarterback Club’s media day, “I feel like we have more heart than we have ever had before.
“I feel like, since we’re an underdog, we’re going to go out and play to the best of our abilities.”
The Donoho Falcons go through a football practice session Friday afternoon at The Donoho School. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Head coach Mark Sanders shows one of his lineman about footwork. The Donoho Falcons go through a football practice session Friday afternoon at The Donoho School. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Indeed, Donoho has lost a lot to graduation over the past two years … 20 players, to be exact, and that’s a big number for a Class 1A program. Much of the hit came on the offensive and defensive lines.
The Falcons also lost an all-state player in running back/safety Rod Elston, who transferred to Saks during the spring semester then to Oxford two weeks ago.
Promising sophomore quarterback Ridge Hopkins underwent offseason surgery, after playing a chunk of 2019 with a bum shoulder.
If that wasn’t enough, COVID-19 took a toll. Not only did quarantine cost Donoho spring practice, like it did every other program in Alabama, but it cost the Falcons a week of August practice. An assistant coach tested positive, and Donoho didn’t practice the first week of August.
That Donoho and Pleasant Valley moved their Aug. 21 opener to Sept. 25, their mutual open date, mitigated what Donoho lost that week. With Week Zero essentially open now, the Falcons will get back that week of practice before their first game.
Five things to know about Donoho football heading into the 2020 season.
Then again, Donoho will only have its Aug. 28 home game against White Plains before playing the Sept. 4 region opener, against Victory Christian. Coaches like having two games before the first game that matters toward region standings and playoff seeding.
Count it all part of the stress test as Donoho looks to keep the momentum of back-to-back nine-win seasons, complete with a playoff victory in each.
The good news?
Hopkins has recovered. He’s added size and confidence that comes from a year starting.
Center Tyler Allen is back after missing much of last season with a knee injury.
While Donoho lost a proven skill player in Elston, Sacred Heart transfer Spencer Wigley becomes eligible after sitting out a year. Word is he’ll make a nice receiver/defensive back.
What Wigley brings will let Smedley, an all-state receiver in 2019, move to the backfield, where Donoho coach Mark Sanders plans to use him at running back and some as quarterback.
It’s one of those football tricks called, get your best guy the ball.
“He’s probably one of the best athletes I’ve ever coached, honestly,” Sanders said. “He’s getting some look-ats from colleges, and I could put him anywhere on the field. He’s going to help us out.”
Smedley gives Donoho lots of ways to stress test a defense. He brings the obvious running dimension, but don’t count him out as a passer. Sanders even hinted at lining Hopkins up at receiver, on some occasions when Smedley gets behind center.
The possibilities are endless for a guy who put up 1,877 all-purpose yards and 16 touchdowns rushing, receiving, returning punts and returning kickoffs in 2019.
He also accounted for 49 tackles and four interceptions while playing his favorite side of the ball.
“Defense, by far,” Smedley said. “When I play defense, I’m on an island. I feel like, whoever I’m going against, I’m going to try my best not to lose.
“I take it as a challenge for someone to even line up in front of me.”
Someone. Some things.
Things lined up across from Donoho this offseason … normal things in abnormal numbers, the not-so-normal reality of a key player changing schools, and the surreal pandemic that bedeviled all teams. Donoho just took a harder hit.
Higher classified opponents, ranging from 2A to 4A, will line up across from Donoho this season. The Falcons will get non-region stress tests from Pleasant Valley, White Plains and Westbrook Christian.
Good players and good attitudes hit back against stress tests. Donoho has both in Smedley.
“I’m just out there to help the team any way I can,” he said. “If I have to block on the line, that’s what I’ll do.”
Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.