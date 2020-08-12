Travelin' with Joe 2020, Part VIII: Alexandria looks ready to break through

Editor's note:High school football practice is under way, and Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley has hit the road to visit every Calhoun County school’s football practice before the season begins. Check annistonstar.com for Joe’s reports.
ALEXANDRIA — Contending teams come with a list of essentials, and Alexandria’s 2020 version checks lots of boxes.
Star player: check.
Strong supporting cast: check.
Depth: check.
Experience: check.
Chemistry: check.
Receivers work on their pass routes during a Valley Cub practice session Wednesday morning at Alexandria High School. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
There’s a word for teams that check that many boxes. Third-year Alexandria coach Todd Ginn calls it “potential.”
“We’ve got more pieces this time than we’ve had since I’ve been here, as far as people that can contribute,” Ginn said. “Now, will that work its way out on the field?”
Good question.
Realignment left Alexandria with a deeper and more broadly athletic region, including the likes of Center Point and Lincoln. The non-region schedule includes reigning Class 3A champion Piedmont and 4A runner-up Jacksonville.
Then come so many unusual circumstances that surround the 2020 season. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the whole season could turn into a what-could’ve-been lament.
Assuming all teams whose school systems haven’t shut them down play an uninterrupted season, assuming teams get through the season without losing key players to something besides standard injuries, well … that’s assuming a lot.
In something approaching a normal year, Alexandria has, potentially, a team that could contend for a region title. The Valley Cubs have what it takes to break through deeper in the playoffs, after two years of heartbreaking exits.
As for this season’s checked boxes, they start with an “it” player. Running back/defensive back Ronnie Royal, just a freshman, has emerged as a star locally and is emerging as a major recruit.
Five things to know about Alexandria football heading into the 2020 season:
Much of the cast returns around him, including four of five starters on the offensive line and interchangeable athletes who give Ginn and his staff lots of options. They can go “wildcat,” which they did successfully last season, with talented Antonio Ross and Javais McGhee able to handle departed senior Nate McCallum’s carries. They can go three-headed monster, with McGhee at quarterback, and Wesley Wright gives them passing chops.
As for depth, Ginn says the Valley Cubs go two- or three-deep at most positions, a first in his short tenure at Alexandria. Many of his contributors played young last season and return, giving Alexandria experience.
As for chemistry, Alexandria has a luxury not every high school has. Its top talent carries himself in a top-shelf way.
Nobody resents blocking for Royal.
“The things you’re going to see out of Ronnie is, he’s going to bring it every day,” Ginn said. “When you’ve got a guy who has a special talent like Ronnie has, and all of our players know he’s especially talented, but he works so hard?
“It’s easy to pull for a kid who works that hard.”
Alexandria also has the intangible of a team that’s come so close to deeper runs the past two seasons. The Valley Cubs led Madison Academy late before falling 18-15 in 2018’s first round. Their 28-27 loss to Madison County in last season’s second round came a week after McCallum’s nagging ankle injury worsened to a break.
As for coaching, three years have allowed Ginn to emerge from his hall-of-fame pedigree and into his own. He’s built something that appears ready to break through.
Alexandria has the makings to be 2020’s Star-area breakthrough team. Here’s hoping that the 2020 we’ve all come to know and dread will let that happen.
