Travelin' with Joe 2020, Part VII: Weaver looking to move past reset to rejuvenation

WEAVER — Scoreboard victories will return for Weaver High School football. Bet that they will return sooner than later.
Maybe it happens in the season-opener at Douglas, a program that’s won three games in four years. Maybe later.
But it will happen for a program that made the playoffs eight of nine years before major graduation losses, major injuries and attrition that comes with coaching changes caused the perfect storm that was Weaver’s 0-10 slog through 2019.
The town has produced too much talent over the years to think otherwise, though some of that talent left town.
Head coach Justin Taylor has a little fun running the ball one time during a drill at a Weaver Bearcat football practice session Tuesday afternoon in Weaver. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Five things to know about Weaver football heading into the 2020 season:
Weaver suffered a major loss on the coaching staff when beloved homegrown Marcus Herbert left for Rome (Ga.) High School, no longer able to coach at Weaver after the Calhoun County Board of Education cracked down on hourly employees coaching.
Then again, Taylor got a major victory when wrestling coach Andy Fulmer joined his staff, along with golf coach/wrestling assistant Justin Brown. Weaver has a full staff with less reliance on volunteers.
Things that other programs take for granted became boxes Weaver can check after a sweeping transition of coaches and players.
A roster remake turned into a bigger roster. Taylor has 34 players out, up from the 20-something that finished last season.
Weaver remains young, but the Bearcats have nine returning starters on offense and eight on defense.
Starting over has turned into staring forward, and Weaver has replaced looking at each other with looking for something good to happen in a way that shows on the scoreboard.
It looked ugly in 2019, with opponents outscoring Weaver 521-77. The Bearcats gave up the most points and scored the fourth-fewest points in school history, according to records available on the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
Realignment didn’t give the Bearcats a more forgiving region in 2020, and no conversation about potential playoff teams includes Weaver. Then again, therein lies another sign of Weaver progress.
Taylor wants his team to think bigger.
“I know we went 0-10 last year, but our goal is, we want people to start talking about us again, and get our name in the paper, and get our name on TV, to get back to that, which is how it used to be,” Taylor said. “That’s been kind of a chip on our shoulders, and our guys are trying to get that edge.”
