Travelin' with Joe 2020, Part VI: Passing the baton, going the distance at Ohatchee

Editor's note: High school football practice is under way, and Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley has hit the road to visit every Calhoun County school’s football practice before the season begins. Check annistonstar.com for Joe’s reports.
OHATCHEE — Eli Ennis and Noah Fuller handled the baton quite well to help Ohatchee break a 24-year-old record in track. Now, Ennis gets to hand Fuller the football … or keep it.
Trey Pesnell shot from distance as an All-Calhoun County guard in basketball. Now, he’s the latest in a line of Ohatchee’s go-the-distance wingbacks.
Yep. Scott Martin has his guys for another reset in the “Ugly Eagle” offense.
Thanks to reclassification, his nearby Class 3A rivals once again get to try defending against it.
Five things to know about Ohatchee football heading into the 2020 season:
Thanks to Martin and his staff, Ohatchee gets to test its 41-7 run over the past four years against this season’s brutal schedule.
“We’ve got arguably the toughest schedule that we’ve ever had in the history of this school,” said Martin, entering his seventh season at Ohatchee.
After two years down in 2A, the Indians return to 3A, where they made the semifinals in 2016 and playoffs in 2017. Their familiar region competition includes 3A state champion Piedmont, semifinalist Wellborn, playoff regular Saks and 4A dropper Hokes Bluff.
The non-region slate includes 5A droppers Cleburne County and Munford and 4A semifinalist Anniston.
Martin doesn’t have the easiest time finding non-region opponents Ohatchee’s size, and count the offense he adopted for Ohatchee’s talent as large among reasons. Much like wing-T and option, it’s an odd preparation. It also means a physical Friday night.
Line play has always played an underappreciated role, but Ohatchee’s offense works best when Martin has a quarterback, tailback and wingback who can turn holes into house calls.
Ennis, who showed himself to be a playmaker in 2019, returns at quarterback … or the running back who takes the snap in Ohatchee’s offense. He follows the line of Taylor Eubanks and Grayson Alward.
1 of 18
The team works on defense during an Ohatchee Indian football practice session Monday afternoon on the creekbank. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Head coach Scott Martin masks up for close contact with one of his players during an Ohatchee Indian football practice session Monday afternoon on the creekbank. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Ennis is 195 pounds, and his obvious fit as a difference maker in Ohatchee’s offense showed when he couldn’t play. A broken hand limited him to a half in the Indians’ 21-14, second-round loss to eventual 2A semifinalist Collinsville.
Ohatchee lost reigning 1A-3A Calhoun County player of the year Domonique Thomas at running back, but Fuller comes suited as the next in a line, following Austin Tucker and Thomas.
Fuller has started two years at cornerback. He enters this season at 6-foot, 190-plus pounds and fast. He teamed with Innis, now-graduated wingback Ryker Lambright and Brock England to beat a longstanding record in the 4x200 relay in February.
“We have really two big running backs back there,” Martin said.
Pesnell follows Lambright, Cam McCombs and Jesse Sellers in the line of wingbacks, end-around artists who make opposing defenses pay for overplaying to the inside.
Having what Martin called a “three-headed monster” of ballcarriers became a key to Ohatchee’s four-year run, and Pesnell fits.
“All of a sudden, boom, you wake up one day, and he’s a senior, and man, he’s filled out,” Martin said. “He’s gotten big. It’s amazing how these guys grow up. …
“He reminds me a lot of Tucker, but from the wingback position, in that he kind of glides and finds the holes and fits in where he needs to be.”
Martin always seems to find the fits at Ohatchee. It’s the beauty of something “ugly,” and it’s helped him to turn a homecoming opponent into a problem.
Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.