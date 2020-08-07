Travelin' with Joe 2020, Part V: New uniforms, new attitude at White Plains

WHITE PLAINS — Chandler Tyree’s outlook on football comes through loudly and clearly in White Plains’ new football uniforms.
An admitted traditionalist, the second-year Wildcats head coach went for Auburn-style sleeve stripes. Or would that be old-Oxford-style sleeve stripes?
Tyree once rammed his shoulders into ballcarrier beltlines for the Yellow Jackets, after all.
But Tyree’s traditional touch also means a lot more gray, added to the school’s traditional blue-and-white look. The Wildcats will rock gray pants with blue-and-white stripes and gray numbers.
Toss in wildcat-head logos on each helmet side, and White Plains looks ready for primetime.
A slideshow of images from a hot football practice session at White Plains High School Friday afternoon.
That’s exactly how Tyree wants the Wildcats to think, and not down the road. Now.
“I want our kids to want to be special and to do something that hasn’t been done here in a while,” Tyree said.
White Plains hasn’t had a .500 season since back-to-back 5-5 records in 2012 and 2013, hasn’t had a winning record since finishing 6-4 in 2003 and has made the playoffs once in its history, in 1994.
History gets off the bus ahead of the Wildcats, but good thing history doesn’t suit up on Fridays. If so, Tyree would gladly lend history White Plains’ old uniforms.
Recent history says the Wildcats improved in Tyree’s first season, going from 2-8 in 2018 to 3-7 in 2019.
Tyree’s impact showed instantly, with quarterback Jaden Chatman throwing for 2,234 yards and 28 touchdowns. The Wildcats posted the fifth-highest point total in program history, according to records available on the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
White Plains also gave up the third-highest points total by opponents in program history, so the Wildcats must improve on defense.
They must do it against a Class 4A region that got stronger with realignment. Gone are struggling Ashville, region runner-up Oneonta and Hokes Bluff without graduated running back Darrian Meads. In are Handley and Munford.
They join a carryover crew that includes 4A runner-up Jacksonville and semifinalist Anniston.
The new alignment includes a coaches’ Class of 2019. Tyree, Munford’s Michael Easley, Cleburne County’s Joby Burns and Cherokee County’s Jacob Kelley all got their head-coaching starts last season. All expect to have improved teams in 2020.
Tyree comes well aware of Calhoun County football history. He knows White Plains has more to overcome than competition.
“When I go out and I hear, like, ‘White Plains can’t win in football,’ that makes me sick at my stomach,” he said. “If I didn’t think we could win, I wouldn’t have come out here.”
Message received, and Tyree has takers at White Plains. Among a handful of new players out for football this year is all-state and North All-Star basketball player Brody Baker.
He’s 6-foot-4, athletic and a nice target for Chatman. That’s Baker’s focus for now, though his obvious physical attributes could have utility on defense, too.
“I’m excited about what he can bring to the table,” Tyree said.
Consider Baker coming out for football one positive sign that football can matter at White Plains. If a relentless will like Tyree’s has its way, winning will become more than a message sooner than later.
He already sees one essential element.
“People look on paper, and they count us out before they even see us play,” he said. “We don’t look like we’re going to beat a whole lot of guys on paper, but you can’t judge a man by paper. You judge them by their heart.”