Travelin' with Joe 2020, Part IX: Smith eyes roster reset after two glorious seasons

Editor's note:High school football practice is under way, and Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley has hit the road to visit every Calhoun County school’s football practice before the season begins. Check annistonstar.com for Joe’s reports.
JACKSONVILLE — To gauge the rebuild Clint Smith faces in his ninth season at Jacksonville, he must replace more starters than he had on the field during his days coaching eight-man football at Trinity Christian.
The Golden Eagles won 23 games the past two seasons. They’ll replace 22 seniors this season.
Smith has won 127 games in 18 seasons as a head coach, however, and averaged 8.4 victories a season at Jacksonville. He’s built something while giving Jacksonville the best run of success in its history, and he’ll lean on what he’s built more than ever in 2020.
“We’re not using that as an excuse, or anything,” Smith said. “These are also exciting times, because who’s going to be the next guy to step up and be the really good one.”
The offense works on plays during a Golden Eagle football practice session Thursday morning at Jacksonville High School. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Head coach Clint Smith wears his mask while chatting with one of his players during a Golden Eagle football practice session Thursday morning at Jacksonville High School. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Smith’s had a few at Jacksonville. Two of them, reigning Class 4A back of the year Rontarius Wiggins and all-state cornerback Yessman Green, will carry on their playing careers just up the road, at Jacksonville State.
The past two senior classes left their mark with the school’s first 10-0 regular season (2018), back-to-back region titles for the first time in school history, a school-record 12 victories last season and the first run past the second round of the playoffs.
A record five teams from Calhoun County made the semifinals last season, and a record three reached the Super 7. Jacksonville joined the fun, and the 2019 4A state runner-up trophy greets all visitors to the school’s office.
It stands on a display table, with an eagle statuette and an American flag.
Now comes time to retool with 18 new starters, including all 11 on offense.
Smith’s winning history at Jacksonville suggests here’s the time for a wink. He has built something, after all.
Five things to know about Jacksonville football heading into the 2020 season.
Get ready to hear a lot more about all-state linebacker Omarion “Peanut” Adams, who has seen spot time on offense over the past two years and will see a lot more time at wide receiver this season. He’s special, a player to watch.
Opposing coaches scheme for him, and who can blame them? He got 56 tackles for loss last season.
Somewhat obscured because Wiggins earned so much attention in a ball-carrying role, Adams will get chances to add touches to tackles more this season.
“He’s one of those guys who could get a hundred tackles and turn around and have a thousand yards receiving,” Smith said.
That prospect adds intrigue surrounding freshman quarterback Jim Ogle. The son of longtime JSU assistant coach and current offensive coordinator Jim Ogle comes ahead of his years.
Running back Jae-Taj Morris had plenty of totes playing behind Wiggins the past two seasons and showed himself ready to step up.
Jacksonville returns all-county players in middle linebacker Jackson Moses, end/linebacker Jaylor Prater, linebacker Emun Young and safety Dreylan Fomby. Factor in Adams, and the defense has a core around which to build.
There’s no shortage of talent, only a shortage of experience.
There’s also no shortage of history that says Smith will put another winner on the field at Jacksonville.
