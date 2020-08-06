Travelin' with Joe 2020, Part IV: Odds say Saks’ luck should turn for the better

SAKS — Jonathan Miller can see his professional world from his favorite spot on Saks High School’s campus.
The veteran head football and boys basketball coach spends his ponderous moments on a railed stoop, which overlooks the school’s football stadium. It sits outside the gymnasium’s side door, along the walkway between the gym and neighboring school building, where the backdoor takes him to the football locker room.
Miller laughed when asked if he’s spent more time on that stoop in the past 12 months, arguably the unluckiest 12 months of his career.
“Most of my time this summer and through fall practice so far, we’ve been trying to keep kids away from each other,” he said. “We’ve been worried about that, more than anything else, but it’s been tough.”
Miller has been too good to stay unlucky, and that’s the hope headed into the great unknown of the 2020 football season.
Saks’ all-time winningest coach with 72 victories, Miller has to hope he used up all of his bad injury luck in 2019, when five players suffered surgical injuries, including quarterback/linebacker Roilan Torres’ second season-ending knee injury in as many years. Those were just the surgical injuries.
Down to 40 players, the fewest of his nine-year run as Saks’ head football coach, Miller must hope that the COVID-19 pandemic doesn’t take more out of action. One positive test shut down summer workouts for two weeks, and Miller can only speculate whether fearful parents kept kids out of football because of it.
Miller’s luck seemed to turn when former Donoho running back/defensive back Rod Elston, an All-Calhoun County and all-state player, transferred to Saks. Two weeks after Elston joined Miller and now-former teammate Tre Bolton at the Calhoun County Quarterback Club’s media day, Elston no longer attends Saks.
Word is, he’s headed to Oxford.
It’s just one more thing, as Miller and the Wildcats approach what they hope will be a full season, with hopes of proving the lone losing season of Miller’s tenure was a star-crossed aberration.
Five things to know about Saks football heading into the 2020 season:
Miller tries to see the 30,000-foot view … or the roughly three-story view from the stoop, looking down a considerable hill and across a track to his Friday night workplace.
“We’re up for the challenge,” he said, “and, hopefully, we can get through a football season.”
There’s every reason to think that last year’s bad luck might help luck change at Saks. So many injuries mean that so many young players saw unexpected playing time.
Sean Parnell acquitted himself nicely after his battlefield promotion to starting quarterback. The left-handed thrower enters his junior season with several starts to complement his smarts in Miller’s offense.
Though Elston would’ve helped, Saks is deepest at skill positions. Running back Rickey Garrett did his best behind a young offensive line that lost Hunter McLeod to injury last season, and he’ll get the chance behind a more experienced bunch this season.
Intriguing athlete C.J. Gresham brings a multi-use skill set, which could see him taking snaps on both sides of the ball and even at quarterback.
The Wildcats still share a region with reigning Class 3A champion Piedmont and semifinalist Wellborn, and reclassification brought Hokes Bluff and Ohatchee into the fold. There’s no shortage of competition for one of four playoff spots.
Then again, this is Saks, a statement that’s meant winning consistently since 2007. The Wildcats made the playoffs 11 out of 13 years under Miller and his former boss, Clint Smith, who handed the reigns to his defensive coordinator when leaving for Jacksonville in 2012.
Assuming a deadly virus that might never allow life as we knew it allows a full football season, odds say misfortune won’t last long for Miller and his Wildcats.