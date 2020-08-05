Travelin' with Joe 2020, Part III: Anniston retooling after quick success

Editor's note: High school football practice is under way, and Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley has hit the road to visit every Calhoun County school’s football practice before the season begins. Check annistonstar.com each day for Joe’s reports, including Part I: (Oxford) and Part II (Wellborn).
Say this about Rico White … he’s changed the chatter about Anniston football in two years.
Nobody’s talks about four losing seasons leading up to his hiring in the spring of 2018.
Nobody’s talks about White’s 30-72 record before Anniston.
Two playoff berths, including last season’s semifinal run, will change chatter around a program. White’s first back-to-back winning seasons in 13 as a head coach will change chatter about a coach.
Maybe coach and program just needed the right marriage.
Maybe that marriage came at the right time, but the talk sure has changed.
Five things to know about Anniston football heading into the 2020 season:
“I want to be nationally ranked,” White said. “I want to be well known, that this is a powerhouse and get to the point where you play those powerhouse teams outside the state.”
What White and the Bulldogs do in a year like 2020 will show how far Anniston must go to get there.
It’s roster-reset time. White and his staff did well with a group that took beatings as freshmen and sophomores then matured as juniors and seniors.
Sprinkle in transfer players who made a difference in 2019, and Anniston showed glimpses of that program White envisions. The Bulldogs played in meaningful games, and they staged a signing day with 10 players seated at the head table.
Yes, some were walk-ons, but they had opportunities to take football to the next level. That’s upside.
Downside? They were all seniors.
Now comes time to replace A.J. Brown and Tony Hunley, who accounted for more than 3,000 combined rushing yards and 35 rushing touchdowns last season.
Those two seniors, who transferred and played their senior years at Anniston, helped to give the Bulldogs an answer when injuries and defections decimated their wide-receiver corps. Just let A.J. and Tony run the “wildcat.”
Hey, when enough talent and experience lurks, it’s possible to find ways.
Talent still lurks. Anyone familiar with Anniston’s roster knows it.
Experience, not so much. White and his staff now work with upperclassmen who were freshmen when White became their head coach, or when he served as their offensive coordinator in 2017.
It’s time to replenish, and replenish with players that White and his staff have raised.
Success helps. It draws athletes like basketball star Antonio Kite, who came back out for football as a junior after a two-year absence. Anyone who’s seen Kite break ankles on the dribble drive and dunk sees the vision and athleticism he’ll bring to Anniston’s wide receiver corps and defensive backfield.
Throw him jump balls. Throw him bubble screens and let him pick his way.
Watch him close and win jump balls on defense.
If only it made football sense to throw alley-oops to the goal post.
Success and openings also draw players from elsewhere. Former Sacred Heart basketball players Delroy Francis and Taishun Hall will give football a try at Anniston, now that Sacred Heart no longer has sports.
Indications are former Wellborn backs Kentrez Hunt and Bryson Heath will join Brandon Roberts in Anniston’s backfield this season.
But the core were White’s players from the jump, and their time has come. We’ll see the program he has raised, and where it stands in a county where his team was one of five semifinalists in 2019.
We’ll see where White’s program stands against the program he hopes to stand.
“I have a big vision,” he said. “I see those things, but listen to me. There are a lot of powerhouses right around here.”