Travelin' with Joe 2020, Part II: At Wellborn, the boys are back for one more round

Editor's note: High school football practice is under way, and Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley has hit the road to visit every Calhoun County school’s football practice before the season begins. Check The Anniston Star each day for Joe’s reports.
WELLBORN — Wellborn’s run to the Class 3A semifinals last season, complete with a split of four games with powers Piedmont and Randolph County, was more than a west-side return to glory.
It was a coming-of-age tale of a group of kids who played together and won a lot in youth league, started early and took beatings early in their varsity careers then matured into formidability.
That bunch lost 10 all-state and/or All-Calhoun County players to graduation, but there’s more home-grown story to come for the Panthers.
For the majority of that group, the boys are back in 2020, looking to add to a group resume that grew as much as they did in 2019.
“I’d like to see them finish up with a state championship,” 12-year Wellborn coach Jeff Smith said. “That’s the big thing that we’re all striving to do.”
Wellborn QB Jett Smith throws the ball during the first day of full football practice at Wellborn High School. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Wellborn linemen get down to hitting during the first day of full football practice at Wellborn High School. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Wellborn Head Coach Jeff Smith directs his players during the first day of full football practice at Wellborn High School. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Wellborn Head Coach Jeff Smith directs his players during the first day of full football practice at Wellborn High School. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Wellborn Head Coach Jeff Smith directs his players during the first day of full football practice at Wellborn High School. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Wellborn Head Coach Jeff Smith directs his players during the first day of full football practice at Wellborn High School. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Wellborn QB Jett Smith runs the ball during the first day of full football practice at Wellborn High School. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Wellborn Head Coach Jeff Smith directs his players during the first day of full football practice at Wellborn High School. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Wellborn QB Jett Smith runs the ball during the first day of full football practice at Wellborn High School. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Wellborn RB Calvin Spinks runs the ball during the first day of full football practice at Wellborn High School. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Wellborn RB Calvin Spinks runs the ball during the first day of full football practice at Wellborn High School. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Wellborn Head Coach Jeff Smith directs his players during the first day of full football practice at Wellborn High School. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Wellborn Head Coach Jeff Smith directs his players during the first day of full football practice at Wellborn High School. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Wellborn Head Coach Jeff Smith directs his players during the first day of full football practice at Wellborn High School. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Wellborn QB Jett Smith throws the ball during the first day of full football practice at Wellborn High School. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Wellborn QB Jett Smith throws the ball during the first day of full football practice at Wellborn High School. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Wellborn QB Jett Smith throws the ball during the first day of full football practice at Wellborn High School. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Wellborn Head Coach Jeff Smith directs his players during the first day of full football practice at Wellborn High School. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Wellborn Head Coach Jeff Smith directs his players during the first day of full football practice at Wellborn High School. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
It seemed like the impossible dream a year ago, when much of the same group had gone 7-13 in 2017 and 2018. Then again, word was that Wellborn was building up to something special.
Last year’s juniors and seniors lost one game in grades six through eight. Nearly 80 percent of last year’s roster had played together since seventh grade, and 16 had played together since midget ball.
They were bound to get bigger, stronger and steeled from the beatings they took as freshmen and sophomores. They did, and they erupted for 12 wins in 2020.
Wellborn suffered big losses on the offensive and defensive lines but returns eight starters on offense, including most everybody who carried the ball last season. The core group ran deeper than last year’s seniors and juniors.
“There were three grades together,” Smith said. “We lost last year’s seniors, but this year’s seniors and juniors were all part of that group of kids. It was a three-year group of boys that’s come up all together all these years.”
Five things to know about Wellborn football heading into the 2020 season:
Jett Smith, a two-time, first-team all-state pick, returns as a senior, with two years as Wellborn’s starting quarterback and three as middle linebacker.
So many other names associated with so much success before high school, and big success last season, return.
“I guess you could say the heart of them are seniors this year and the kids we’ve got right behind them,” Smith said. “They’ve been able to accomplish a lot. We’re very proud of them. …
“They’re a hardworking group of young men, and they’re very close. I could sit here and talk about them a lot. I’ve seen them do great things, from little all the way up.”
Their road gets no easier. Realignment shipped Randolph County and B.B. Comer out of Wellborn’s region, but 3A state champion Piedmont looms large. New addition Hokes Bluff comes down from 4A. Ohatchee, which made the state semifinals in roughly the same region four years ago and spent the past two years as a top-five team in 2A, moves back up.
But one year of growth made so much more seem possible for this Wellborn group. The coach who’s watched them grow up dangles the ultimate as a goal.
“I’d like to see that happen for them, and not for myself,” Smith said. “I’d like to see these kids accomplish that.
“They have worked so hard for us and put in so much and dedicated so much of themselves for it, and I’d like to see them finish on top like that.”
Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.