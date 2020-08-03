Travelin' with Joe 2020, Part I: Back on top, Oxford looks to stay

Editor's note: High school football practice is under way, and Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley has hit the road to visit every Calhoun County school’s football practice before the season begins. Check The Anniston Star each day for Joe’s reports.
OXFORD — Keith Etheredge’s office doesn’t get bigger, but he keeps finding room for new memorabilia from a storied coaching career.
The number of Alabama High School Athletic Association “blue map” minis has grown to five, noting his Etheredge’s five state championships. One more, and he might have to find a new space for the “red map” runner-up mini his 2013 Leeds team earned.
Standing on the eraser track and leaning on his grease board is white sign, containing a black “O” in the middle and a slogan: “Tradition never graduates.” Autographs from members of Oxford’s 2019 state championship team fill the white space.
So much eye candy leads the visitor’s gaze high, but that paddle standing on the floor, leaning against the wall, though. All of those autographs on the well-worn wood, though.
It wasn’t so long ago that Etheredge could use it. He got the, ahem, privilege of administering punishment when his Leeds players earned it, and players signed it upon its use.
Funny story. One player got paddled a couple of times early in a season, and that team started 2-0. That player’s behavior quickly improved, but paddling him became a good-luck thing.
He got love taps the rest of the season, and that Leeds team finished 15-0.
What’s the moral of this coincidental memorabilia in Etheredge’s office, if any?
Nothing intentional, but let’s reach. Maybe it has something to do with the continued price of success.
“This year, we’ve got a major target on our back, but that’s what we want,” Etheredge said. “We want to be that team. We want to be what everyone’s shooting for.
“We said that walking in the door last year, and it happened pretty fast. We’re happy for these kids, but the hard part is not getting there. The hard part is staying there.”
It’s year two for Etheredge at Oxford, and year one for Oxford back atop the Alabama high school football mountain after a 26-year look up it.
So much hype surrounds Oxford’s Aug. 22 opener at Thompson, a clash of reigning Class 6A and 7A champions.
Five things to know about Oxford heading into the 2020 football season.
So much hype surrounds so many Oxford players, with quarterback Trey Higgins having committed to Mississippi State for baseball, wide receiver Roc Taylor having committed to Tennessee and offers pouring in for junior defensive back Trequon Fegans and sophomore offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner.
The Yellow Jackets lost 24 seniors, including five college signees, but the plug-and-play potential from the rising senior and junior classes is ample.
Etheredge knows about repeating as state champion. His 2014 and 2015 Leeds teams did, and he sees “a lot of similarities” between those two Leeds teams and his first two Oxford teams.
As if he’s smacking his paddle on the top of his desk, though, he ups the motivational ante.
“We want to be known not as just a 6A power,” Etheredge said. “We want to be known as a power in the state of Alabama.”
Oxford will get chances to prove it. Class 6A’s top-ranked team in the preseason Alabama Sports Writers Association poll will open with the 7A champion and finish the regular season against 7A runner-up Central-Phenix City.
Then come the 6A playoffs.
It’s all out there, and Oxford has the playmakers and coaching to do it. The only question?
Just how will the décor in Etheredge’s office look this time next year?