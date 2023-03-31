 Skip to main content
Track Laps for Charity scheduled at superspeedway for Saturday

Talladega teaser

Tight racing through the tri-oval is a tradition at Talladega Superspeedway. (Bob Crisp/The Daily Home)

For those thrill-seekers who have dreamed of driving the family car round the storied track at Talladega, they now have their chance.

The Talladega Superspeedway is presenting the Track Laps for Charity on Saturday. From 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. the general public will be permitted to drive their own cars around the fabled track.

