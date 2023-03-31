Track Laps for Charity scheduled at superspeedway for Saturday

For those thrill-seekers who have dreamed of driving the family car round the storied track at Talladega, they now have their chance.
The Talladega Superspeedway is presenting the Track Laps for Charity on Saturday. From 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. the general public will be permitted to drive their own cars around the fabled track.
All that it costs to do so, for two laps around the 2.66-mile track, is a donation of $50 per car. The profits from the Track Laps for Charity fund-raiser will go to the Boys and Girls Clubs of central and east Alabama.
There are some rules, however, for the weekend experience. All of the wannabe Richard Pettys must have a current driver’s license and an updated car tag.
Drivers 19 years old and younger need to have a parent or a legal guardian with them. Drivers can enter the track at turn four at the north tunnel.
All cars will be paced on the track by the Talladega Superspeedway staff. All drivers will also have to sign a track waiver before participating.
And after a spin or two around the track, the cars can be parked at an assigned area at the superspeedway. The general public can register for the driving event at www.nascarfoundation.org/talladegagives. For more information on Talladega’s Track Laps for Charity, call 386-275-6245.
