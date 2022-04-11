Track Jackets: Oxford girls rejoin Oxford boys atop county track

OXFORD — Keziah Mickler day at Monday’s Calhoun County track meet. Like, four events long, and she threw up between her third and fourth event.
That’s OK. The Oxford junior had lots to celebrate when it was all over.
She won the 100- and 200-meter dashes, anchored Oxford’s victorious 4x100 relay team and took second in the 400 dash to lead the Yellow Jackets to their first girls’ county title since 2014.
Oxford’s girls edged three-time defending champion Alexandria 148-143 to help Oxford sweep the day at Choccolocco Park. Oxford’s boys dominated for their fifth consecutive county title, outsourcing second-place Anniston 228-144.
Oxford boys and girls sweep #CalhounTrack22.
Mickler was one of several big winners.
Anniston’s Christian Myles won the 800 and 1,600 runs, anchored the winning 4x400 relay team and took fourth in the 3,200. His time of one minute, 59.51 seconds broke the meet record for the 800, set by Anniston’s Michael Brooks in 1985.
Anniston’s 4x400 relay team set a new mark of 3:30.55, breaking the old record of 3:32.95 set by Anniston in 1986.
Myles’ big day at county track came after he took the fall cross country season off.
“I was going through some difficulties back in cross country,” he said. “It didn’t determine my whole year, and that’s why I’ve got to thank the Man above. If it wasn’t for Him, I wouldn’t be here right now.”
Anniston boys, #CalhounTrack22 runners-up.
Ohatchee’s Chris Ferguson pole vault of 13 feet, seven inches broke the record set by White Plains’ Matthew Moore of 13-06 in 2018, and Jorda Crook’s javelin throw of 128-06 shattered the record of 118-05.5 set by Oxford’s Haley Dempsey in 2019.
White Plains’ Maddyn Conn and Anna Strickland both beat the meet record for the 1,600. Conn took first in 5:25.26, and Strickland was second in 5:28.67, beating former Jacksonville runner Rebecca Hearn’s 2016 mark of 5:38.31.
Conn and Strickland also finished first and second in the 3,200, and Strickland won the 800.
Doing their part to give Oxford the sweep “means a lot” to the girls, Mickler said.
“It’s the first time we’ve won county since I’ve been here,” she said. “It’s just a huge accomplishment. All our girls stepped up today.”
Oxford’s girls also got a first-place finish from Chaci Whitfield in the 300 hurdles (49.75 seconds). She also took third in the high jump (4-08).
Distance ace Katie Keur delivered three second-place finishes … 800 (2:25.15), 1,600 (5:25.37) and 3,200 (11:56.94).
The county breakthrough for Oxford’s girls was all about participation, Oxford coach Landon Delozier said.
“It’s getting girls out to our team,” he said. “We’ve done a lot of in-house recruiting and just getting girls out and running again.”
One example is Shaniya Calloway, who played for Oxford’s state-finalist basketball team. She came out for track this year and gave Oxford a third-place finish in the 300 hurdles (53.26) Monday.
Reygan White, who also plays soccer, added a third in the triple jump (31-08.5).
As for Mickler’s day, “she’s just an amazing athlete,” Delozier said.
She didn’t feel so amazing after running the 400, her third event of the day.
“I was a little burned out,” she said. “After the 400, I did feel horrible and threw up. I was just like, I felt sick, but I felt better by the 200.
“I was just like, it’s my last event. I can do it, and I can win it. I just had the mentality today that I was going to get a medal in all of my events, and hopefully first place.”
Everything mattered in such a close meet with Alexandria.
Alexandria girls, #CalhounTrack22 runners-up.
The Valley Cubs got big points from Jordyn Walker, who won the 400 (1:01.21), took second in the 100 (13.19) and long jump (15-02) and placed third in the 200 (27.75). Mariah Munford took second with a shot put throw of 30-11.
The Valley Cubs also got a first in the 4x800 relay and a second in the 4x400.
In the boys’ meet, Oxford got several firsts: Cristian Gibson, 110 hurdles (16.07); Antonio Hicks, 200 dash (22.94); Kendric Croft, 300 hurdles (42.14); Noah George, 3,200 (9:59.47); Jordan Dobbins, javelin (152-04); Ashton Mitchell, long jump (21-04.50) and triple jump (42-07); Brian Rivas, shot put (41-01); 4x100 relay (43.28); and 4x800 relay (9:03.21).
Delozier credits cooperation with Sam Adams, who’s been on the job as Oxford’s head football coach one year.
“We had a really good conversation with Coach Sam Adams as soon as he came in,” Delozier said. “His desire was to get his guys out here with us, and for us to kind of help each other.
“He sends me guys, and hopefully I develop them to make them faster when they go out and play football.”
Dobbins came out for track as a senior and gave Oxford a first-place in the javelin.
“It was just my senior year,” Dobbins said. “I just didn’t want to go out not doing nothing else but football. …
“This adds something different. It’s not just football. I was good at this, so I can be good at anything. I’ve just got to put my mind to it.”