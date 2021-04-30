Track and field: White Plains' Bozarth, Yates win state titles

White Plains’ Angel Bozarth and Savannah Yates won state track and field championships Thursday during the first day of the 4A, 5A, 6A and 7A outdoor championships in Gulf Shores.
Bozarth won in 4A with a high jump of 5 feet, 4 inches. Yates won with a pole vault of 11-1, setting a personal and school record.
White Plains’ girls finished the first day in a tie for first with Montgomery Academy at 32 points. Handley was fourth with 17 points.
Anniston’s boys were seventh with eight points.
In 6A, Oxford’s boys were tied for fourth with 10 points.