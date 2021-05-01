Track and field: Saks' Fleming, Ohatchee's George win state titles

Saks’ Sa’Nya Fleming and Ohatchee’s Gracie George won Class 3A state track and field championships Friday during the first day of the 1A, 2A, 3A outdoor championships in Cullman.
Fleming won with a long jump of 16-11.00, and George won with a shot put throw of 33-00.00.
After the first day of competition, Ohatchee girls sat in fourth place in 3A with 20 points. Donoho’s girls were seventh in 1A with 21.5 points. Ohatchee’s boys were fifth in 3A with 24 points.
After the second day of the 4A, 5A, 6A, 7A outdoor championships in Gulf Shores, White Plains’ girls were tied for second in 4A with Brooks with 38 points. Montgomery Academy was in the lead with 42 points.
Anniston’s boys were tied for third place in 4A with Westminster Christian at 27 points. Alexandria’s boys were in seventh with 15 points.
Both competitions will conclude Saturday.