FORT PAYNE — On a day when Donoho’s baseball team broke through to the third round of the playoffs for what’s believed to be the first time in school history, the boys and girls track teams won sectional titles.
Both teams finished with dominant showings in the Class 1A, Section 4 meet. The girls scored 196 points, finishing first of eight teams and 136 points better than second-place finisher Lindsay Lane. The boys posted 149 points, beating Athens Bible by 69.
Donoho’s baseball team also beat Athens Bible, winning two of three games in their second-round playoff series.
Donoho’s Mercy Mangum won 1A girls MVP for scoring the most points for a team, and Donoho’s Hayley Long is coach of the year for 1A boys and girls teams.
Donoho had 18 athletes qualify for state, Thursday and Saturday at Cullman.
“I am impressed with the diversity of talent we have at Donoho,” Long said. “The track and field team has more than doubled in size the past four years. They have great support team from parents, Athletic Director Steve Gendron, Throw Coach Mark Sanders, and Assistant Coach Gina Mangum.
“It truly was a team effort on all accounts.”
Top individual performers for Donoho’s girls:
—Savannah Wright, first in 100-meter dash, anchored first-place 4x100 relay team, which broke school record at 56.73 seconds.
—Estella Connell, third in 100 dash, 100 hurdles and long jump, ran on first-place 4x100 relay team.
—Mangum, first in 300 hurdles and high jump, second in 100 hurdles.
—Hannah Salame, first in 3,200 run, second in 1,600 and third in 800.
—Rory Parks, second in 300 hurdles.
—Dena Musa, third in javelin, ran on first-place 4x100 relay team.
—Amelia Baker, first in discus, second in javelin, third in shot put.
—Gracie Perry, second in 400 dash, ran on first-place 4x100 relay team.
—Mercy Thompson, second in 3,200 run.
Top performers for Donoho’s boys:
—Rod Elston, first in 400 dash, third in 100 and 200, part of second-place 4x100 relay team.
—Kam Thomas, first in 3,200 run, third in 1,600, ran for first-place 4x800 relay team.
—John Larkin Perry, first in 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles, ran on first-place 4x800 relay team.
—Bradey Goodson, first in 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles (school-record 48.67), ran on first-place 4x800 relay team.
—Amari Smedley, first in triple jump, breaking his school record and 1A sectional record at 38-07.5 feet; ran for second-place 4x100 relay team.
—Ridge Hopkins, first in javelin, breaking his school record with a throw of 139-06; third in long jump.
—Tyler Rigsby, first in shot put, breaking his school record with throw of 45-01.75 feet; third in discus.
Ohatchee sweeps
Ohatchee’s boys and girls won the 2A, Section 3 meet at Beauregard, with the girls edging LaFayette 124.5-113.5 and boys tying LaFayette at 95.5.
Top performers for Ohatchee’s girls:
—Jayda Fair, first in 1,600 run.
—Lauren Galloway, second in 1,600 run.
—4x800 relay, first.
Top performers for Ohatchee boys:
—Ryker Lambright, second in 200 dash, third in 100 dash.
—4x800 relay, first.
—4x100 relay, second.
Alexandria’s girls win
Alexandria won the girls 5A, Section 2 meet at Beauregard, beating second-place Beauregard 79-61. There were eight teams in the field.
Alexandria’s top performers:
—Karlee Walker, second in 400 dash, third in 200 dash.
—Abby Nunnelly, first in 1,600 run.
—Kashyia Tucker, third in 400 dash.
—Michaela Moore, third in 1,600 run.
—4x800 relay, first.
—4x100 relay, third.
Saks girls victorious
The Wildcats posted 154 points, beating Glencoe (127.5), Piedmont (122), Pisgah (85.5), Weaver (59), Wellborn (51), Pleasant Valley (35), Susan Moore (12) and B.B. Comer (8) in the 3A, Section 4 meet at Fort Payne.
Saks’ top performers:
—Teanna Williams, third 100 dash, second in 200 dash.
—Georgina Fuhrmann, first in 100 hurdles.
—Destiny Hudson, second in 100 hurdles.
—Jade Mignott, first in 300 hurdles.
—4x100 relay, first.
—4x400 relay, second.
—Sa’Nya Fleming, first in long jump and triple jump.
—Halimah Bin-Yamin, first in shot put and discus.
—Kaylee Hurt, first in javelin.
—Stefanie Christopher, second in javelin.
Weaver boys first
Weaver won the 3A, Section 4 meet at Fort Payne with 203 points, beating Pleasant Valley (126), Piedmont (82), Pisgah (76), B.B. Comer (55), Randolph County (55), Saks (32), Wellborn (16), Glencoe (11) and Susan Moore (6).
“The boys came out and competed extremely well this weekend,” Weaver coach Marcus Herbert said. “The results speak for itself. They’ve worked extremely hard since late February, and you can attribute that to our coaches. Robert Gaines and Gary Wallace set a total of four sectional records. Hopefully we can keep this up and see what happens at state.”
Weaver’s top performers:
—Shamar Spinks, first in 100 dash, second in long jump.
—Gary Wallace, first in 200 dash, third in 110 hurdles, first in 300 hurdles.
—DeAndre McCain, third in 400 dash.
—Robert Gaines, first in 110 hurdles, first in high jump, first in triple jump.
—Amardric Elston, first in long jump, second in high jump, third in long jump.
—Jadon Calhoun, third in high jump.
—Davontae Hilliard, third in 300 hurdles.
—Marcello D’Ambrosia, third in triple jump.
—Emun Young, second in shot put.
—4x100 relay, first.
—4x400 relay, first.
—4x800 relay, third.