WELLBORN — Dewayne Gilbert must wear quite a smile from the afterlife.
The smallish-stature dad bought football pads for his size-blessed sons. He practiced in the backyard with twins Dalton and Dylan, after they practiced with their teams.
Six years and change after Dewayne unexpectedly left this world, Dalton and Dylan live his dream. The senior linemen who considered quitting football after he died in 2013 help to power one of Calhoun County’s most intriguing teams this season.
They’re among 22 starters who returned to help Class 3A, 10th-ranked Wellborn to its first 4-0 start since 2012 and first Alabama Sports Writers Association ranking since Aug. 26, 2015.
“This is our year,” said Dalton, who joined his brother on The Star’s 2018 1A-3A All-Calhoun County team. “We have high standards, and we’re just going to have a great year.”
Like their Wellborn teammates, the Gilberts came through lean years. Wellborn coach Jeff Smith went with a young lineup two years ago, and that crew went 7-13 through 2017 and 2018.
This after current juniors and seniors lost one game over sixth, seventh and eighth grades.
Count the Gilberts among 80 percent of the current, 53-man roster which have played together since middle school. Through glorious and not so glorious seasons, they’ve carried on after their father’s death.
“They could’ve went to the right or to the left,” Smith said. “They could’ve made any kind of excuse or felt sorry for themselves, but they haven’t.
“These two young men are the example of what a high school football player should be like. Number one, they don’t ever get in trouble in school. … Number two, they make straight As. Number three, I don’t know when’s the last time they’ve missed a workout or a practice, ever.”
They nearly gave up football, and who could blame them?
They were 11 and home, early that January morning in 2013. They had just kicked a virus and were to return to school.
Their dad, 48, had Lupus and caught the virus.
“His heart wasn’t strong enough,” said Jennifer Gilbert, Dalton and Dylan’s mom.
She found Dewayne when she got up to get ready for work, about 5 a.m. Her sons heard her reaction, and she closed the door, so they wouldn’t see.
She sent them to a neighbor’s house and waited for the oldest of their four boys, Cody, to get there before calling Dylan and Dalton back home. She told them on the family porch.
“They were crying,” she said.
Dewayne, an avid football fan, was 5-foot-10 and about 160 pounds in his 40s and had big dreams of seeing his big sons wear Alabama crimson one day. He got them into football in first grade and bought their first set of pads.
He went to practice with them daily and practiced with them in the backyard afterward, so football helped to superglue their bond. When he died, Dylan and Dalton questioned their love for football.
“For a little bit, it kind of felt like we didn’t have a purpose,” Dylan said. “We really weren’t going to play.”
Jennifer didn’t want her sons to give up reflexively. She made them attend an annual camp, where Wellborn varsity players work with younger kids coming up the pipeline.
They had the option to quit after that camp.
“I told them they really need to think about it,” she said. “When they came home from that camp, they still wanted to play.”
That meant that Jennifer would have to count football facilitator among her roles while working to support the family and keeping a home.
“Our mom stayed strong,” Dalton said. “I don’t know how she did it, but she sacrificed a lot. Just having one person bringing in money to pay all the bills is kind of rough.”
Jennifer says she hasn’t missed a game. Even when Dylan and Dalton and older brother Justin played on different levels in the pipeline and different days each week, she was there.
That’s been fall for the Gilberts for years, and the twins stand four games into their senior year. It’s also their most promising year, in terms of the team’s prospects.
Nos. 61 and 63 rate as two big reasons quarterback Jett Smith and a trio of running backs have produced. Wellborn averages 45.8 points a game.
“When you walk through those white lines and you play against them, you’d better buckle up,” Smith said. “They’re flat going to get after you, and they’re going to get after you good, and they’re not going to let up.”
Dewayne, no doubt, smiles from his perch. Jennifer watches nostalgically from the stands.
“I’m proud of them,” she said. “They’re good boys, and they do really good. They make good grades and they play well. They take it to heart.
“It’s kind of exciting, but it’s kind of sad, too, because it’s ending.”