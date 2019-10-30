BIRMINGHAM — Jacksonville volleyball is back. That much showed in 2019, deep into the fifth set of Wednesday’s 4A quarterfinals.
If a young Jacksonville team gets back to the Elite Eight in 2020, the Golden Eagles will come looking to finish what almost was.
Montgomery Catholic, powered by middle hitter Julienne Pharrams, scored five of the final six points to come back from a 12-10 deficit in the fifth and eliminate Jacksonville 17-25, 25-13, 25-18, 23-25, 15-13 on Wednesday in the Birmingham CrossPlex.
The Knights advanced to face Providence Christian in Wednesday’s semifinals. The finals are today, with Bayside Academy seeking its 18th consecutive state title and second in 4A.
Jacksonville, due to return all but two seniors, finished a historic season 40-15.
“It can be better. It’s going to be better,” junior middle hitter Kayla Broom said. “I’ve seen everybody that we could possibly play next year, and we’re going to come back strong.”
A year after finishing 20-10 despite a 3-11 start with no seniors, Jacksonville finished as Calhoun County runners-up and won area, regional and super regional titles. It marked Jacksonville’s first super regional title since the Alabama High School Athletic Association went to a super-regional format in 2012.
Jacksonville has won three state titles, the last in 2013 and all under 27th-year head coach David Clark. The Golden Eagles’ latest state-tournament appearance marked their first since 2015.
“It was a great season,” Clark said. “Any time you can get here, it’s a big deal. You can lose sight of that, and, right now, it hurts, but it’s not an easy thing to do.
"We’ve been blessed, over the years, to get here on a regular basis, but this group hadn’t been.”
Jacksonville looked ready to stay awhile Wednesday. Down 9-4 in the first set, the Golden Eagles roared back to win 25-17.
Montgomery Catholic controlled the next two sets.
“We’d been chasing all night,” Clark said. “We’d get down early, and we couldn’t get the start of the match going in a positive way. Each match we were chasing points.
“In Game 1, we kind of settled everything down and had a run of points. Two and three, we just didn’t play well, and they did.”
Facing elimination in the fourth set, the Golden Eagles reclaimed some of their first-set form. Brenna Stone went crashing into their bench for a save on a point that brought them within 15-14, and her backwards tapover put them up 19-17.
Stone followed with a kill, and a Broom block gave Jacksonville a shot at a fifth set.
Down 12-10 in the fifth, Montgomery Catholic came out of a timeout and took control.
“We get up late, and we just can’t get a ball on the floor,” Clark said. “Their middle did a good job to just finishing the match, basically.
“We needed a block, or we needed a dig on something to change that last little bit, and we just couldn’t get it done.”
Jacksonville’s top performers:
— Broom, 27 kills, 12 blocks, 11 digs
— Stone, 22 kills, seven blocks, 16 digs, two assists.
— Molly Wilson, seven kills, two blocks, four digs, 28 assists.
— Caitlin Clark, 14 digs, two assists.