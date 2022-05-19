Tough ending, but Hess touts Alexandria’s season

OXFORD — Brian Hess had a word after Hayden swept his Alexandria team in Thursday’s state Class 5A finals at Choccolocco Park, and ‘ridiculous’ could’ve fit many things in the moment.
Yes, the veteran coach and two-time state champion would later take issue with what he considered an inconsistent strike zone.
No, his mind hadn’t changed since arguing an out call at third base that ended Alexandria’s threat in the top of the sixth inning of the decisive “if-necessary” game. His argument on the field led to umpires restricting him to the dugout.
Hess had words for all of that, but ‘ridiculous’ was a word he shared to console the Valley Cubs in their final postgame talk after falling 6-5 and 3-0 Thursday on Choccolocco Park’s signature field. It was a good kind of ridiculous, befitting a 45-12 team that spent all season atop the Alabama Sports Writers Association poll.
“I told them, 45-12, I don’t think there’s a team in the state that wouldn’t take that and the things that you all have done,” Hess said. “It takes a lot of luck, and it takes the right things happening for you to win a state championship.”
Case in point?
Reigning Class 5A pitcher and player of the year Rylee Gattis, who struck out 38 batters in 19 innings while pitching three shutouts Wednesday, pitched a two-hitter in the 3-0 loss to Hayden in Thursday’s decisive game.
Problem was, those two hits were tourney most valuable player Becca Benton’s solo home run in the bottom of the second inning and Ansley Armstrong’s two-run double in the fifth.
Alexandria outhit Hayden 20-12 over two games.
Gattis had 10 strikeouts Thursday to run her total to 48 for the tournament, but Hayden scored the first nine runs Alexandria gave up since the Area 11 tournament. That included Benton’s other home run, a two-run shot in the first inning of Thursday’s first game, and Armstrong’s two-run shot in the fourth inning of the first game.
Alexandria rallied to tie the first game after falling behind 2-0, 3-2 and 5-3 but could never get the lead. Kiley Weston’s sacrifice fly behind Alyssa Jinright’s triple put Hayden up 6-5 in the sixth.
Hayden, 31-5 and unranked, overcame 5A’s top-ranked team after surviving elimination-bracket games against Rehobeth and Satsuma earlier in the day. The Wildcats beat rested Alexandria, which last played Wednesday night.
“Hayden is a great team,” Hess said. “Hayden beat us straight up.”
The other side of the story, though, involved a team that Hess said he worried might not match the dominant zone in which it played Wednesday. He said he saw doubt in the Valley Cubs’ eyes when things became more of a struggle Thursday.
Then he and Gattis said they saw an inconsistent strike zone. Gattis became visibly frustrated in the circle.
“It was tough because I’m not getting those strikes, but it’s (also) because my teammates are getting those strikes,” Gattis said. “It’s hard, because those are my teammates, and I’m trying to fight for my teammates, and he’s not being consistent behind the plate.
“It’s not just hurting me. It’s hurting my team.”
Then came the call at third base in the second game.
With runners on first and second, Hayden’s Gabby Knighten ranged near Alexandria’s dugout to flag down Addie Jennings’ pop foul then fired across the diamond. Pinch runner Ava Johnson initially beat the throw with a rounding slide, but the third base umpire Raegan Phillips ruled her hand came off the bag.
The double play ended Alexandria’s at-bat.
Hess said Benton, Hayden’s third baseman, pushed Johnson’s hand off the bag. Hess argued all the way to the first-base side. First-base umpire Andrew Phillips pointed to the dugout, putting Hess on restriction.
“I told them, you might as well put me out of here,” Hess said. “I’m not going to shut up.
“When he just kept taking it and taking it, I told Tony (Smart, the home plate umpire), ‘OK, I know I’m in the right then,’ because he would’ve done put me out of here.”
Hess questioned the quality of umpiring at a championship event, saying, “There’s got to be a conversation.”
“To me, I’ve seen better during our county tournament than what we had here in a championship setting,” he said. “I know I can get in trouble for that with the AHSAA, but at this point, I don’t even care.”
It was all part of a frustrating night for Alexandria, which started on the precipice of its third state title and first since moving up to 5A before the 2014-15 school year but wound up in a tearful huddle while Hayden celebrated.
Gattis and twin sister Chloe, her catcher, played their last for Alexandria. Rylee Gattis has signed with Carson-Newman, and Chloe is planning a visit there.
Chloe became Alexandria’s most vocal cheerleader in the latter innings of Thursday’s second game.
“I knew it was going to be our last game together, whether we won or lost,” she said. “I really wanted to try and keep everybody excited and just ready for anything.
“It hurts. It hurts to lose, and it hurts to not be able to see this team I love so much ever again.”
The senior class also includes second baseman Addie Jennings and Ashley Phillips, the shortstop, who hit a solo home run in Thursday’s first game. The Jacksonville State signee finished with 10 RBIs in five state-tournament games, good enough to join Rylee Gattis and Clancy Bright on the all-tourney team.
She drew national attention when she tied a national record with two grand slams in one inning against Cleburne County.
“This season was probably my best season I’ve had,” she said. “I really just tried to focus and leave everything out there this year, and I’m really going to miss this program.”
Hess had hugs for all three seniors after his emotional postgame speech.
“I wouldn’t trade that team for anybody’s,” Hess said. “I love that group of kids. They’ve done everything I asked them to do. They’ve done it the right way, yes sir, no sir, never questioned me, and I’m going to miss the four seniors.”