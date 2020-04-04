Tough call for all: Officials lose money, miss game while staying safe at home

Officials have a close-knit community, and Mark Jones follows his crews among his many Facebook friends. What he sees lately is equal parts heartbreaking and heartwarming.
Forget, for a moment, the work stoppage and lost money for those Jones oversees as the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s director of officials. What comes through is what those who call balls and strikes really miss.
“Some of them get pictures of them going out there and having their kids throw, and just getting behind them and calling strikes,” Jones said. “It’s a crazy time for officials.”
Senior athletes have company in misery amid the loss of spring sports, one of many casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic. Folks who all go by the same name, “Blue,” also hurt.
For officials, the outbreak and resulting social-distancing measures that forced the AHSAA to suspend play before the Alabama State Department of Education shut it down, marks just the latest blow for an already stressed fraternity.
Shortages of officials, caused mainly by abuse from fans and coaches, had become a nationwide problem. Registration for officials was up in Alabama this year, Jones said, but a two-fold problem could cause a serious shortage.
One, a disproportionate number of officials are older officials, sooner than later to hang up their masks and chest protectors. Retirements will thin the ranks significantly.
Two, many high schools have taken to playing junior-varsity games at venues different from the one hosting the varsity contests, maybe another field or gym on campus. That requires another set of officials.
Against that already problematic backdrop, this spring brought no eternal hope. Persistent rain cost officials games early, and COVID-19 shut down spring sports in mid-March.
While many barely-break-even spring sports offset gate losses by not having to pay officials, officials take the hit. Baseball umpires lose $85 a varsity contest and as much as $65 a junior-high or JV game. Playoff games pay between $95 and $140, depending on how deep into the playoffs that umpires work.
As for other spring sports, pay for regular-season varsity contests varies: $65 for softball; as much as $75 for track; and $75 for a center referee in soccer, $65 for an assistant referee.
It adds up.
Some officials are losing as much as an estimated $2,000 a month, depending on their involvement in AHSAA games and travel ball, Jones said.
East Alabama umpire Scott Snellgrove said he made about $3,500 on AHSAA games in the spring of 2019. When rain-abbreviated play stopped this spring because of the virus, he’d made about $1,200.
Snellgrove’s main income comes from his job as a territory sales representative for Tremron, but his umpiring income has an earmark.
“What I use that money for is for me and my wife (Tina) to do something during the summer,” he said. “She drives a school bus for Oxford, so we can’t really do anything during the school year.
“The two months that they’re out, she’ll go to work with me, if I’m going to work somewhere, and we’ll go and try to go to the beach a couple of times, and I’ll use that money for she and I to be able to do something.”
Others count on officiating money as a significant part of their income. Retirees who work as officials count on the money to supplement pension or 401K money, assuming they have regular retirement income.
“I’ve got a couple of guys that really depended on the income,” said Cecil Garrison, president of the East Alabama Officials Association. “They’re JSU students, maybe more than two, where that was their income. It really hit them hard.”
The EAOA has 10 rookie umpires among its 70 total this year, and rookies fronted $500 to $700 for equipment and uniforms. Depending on how many games they got in before the stoppage, they might not have made up the cost.
“I had one come in and was just going to do youth ball, and he bought his equipment on Friday of the week that everything shut down,” Garrison said. “He was going to do youth ball and summer ball this summer.
“He’s got a good attitude about it. He said, ‘I’m going to be around for the long haul, so I’ve got it. When we get started back, I’ll be ready to go.’”
The biggest loss, however, is the labor of love. Even amid catcalls from fans and outbursts from highly competitive coaches, officials find a happy place on a ballfield, calling the game they love.
As has been the case with senior athletes, officials post on social media about missing the game.
“I saw one where the umpire is standing out there on the field, fully dressed and nobody’s on the field but him,” Garrison said. “You’ve got ones where they say, ‘I sure do miss the heckling.’
“I’ve seen posts with mommas posting, ‘I sure do miss heckling the umpires.’ There’s some humor out there in it, too.”
Snellgrove, whose assignments this season included Alexandria’s 3-1 victory over Oxford in the Calhoun County baseball semifinals, called his last game March 14, at Munford. The Lions beat Etowah 4-3 and Benjamin Russell 7-6.
Munford coach Jamie Burgess started his day working on a rain-battered field at 4 a.m., and games ended about 10 p.m. Benjamin Russell and Munford, teams involved in the final game, recognized seniors.
Everyone left the park facing uncertainty about the rest of the spring season.
Snellgrove said he’s going through withdrawals missing sports, and not just the games he calls. He and his wife enjoy watching the NCAA tournament each year.
Extra time has allowed the Snellgroves to hike and watch movies.
“Tina and I were laughing,” Scott said. “We actually watched a Netflix movie Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday night. We’ve never watched a movie for three consecutive nights.”
Jones sent out a note Sunday, encouraging all officials to think beyond the game during the downtime.
“Just trying to keep them informed of where we are, and to encourage them to take advantage of this opportunity to appreciate the things in life that we really need to be appreciating,” he said. “That’s family and friends.”