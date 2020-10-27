Tough Alexandria season comes to end in state volleyball semifinals

Purchase an online subscription to our website. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications.
Alexandria's Lexi Weber attacks against Satsuma's Bella Rowe during play in the AHSAA volleyball state tournament at the Crossplex in Birmingham, Ala., Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (Dennis Victory | AL.com)
Alexandria's Jordan Beason, left, celebrates a point with Sarah Pelham and Anna Johnson during play in the AHSAA volleyball state tournament at the Crossplex in Birmingham, Ala., Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (Dennis Victory | AL.com)
Alexandria coach Whitney Welch shows the proper form to her team during play in the AHSAA volleyball state tournament at the Crossplex in Birmingham, Ala., Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (Dennis Victory | AL.com)
Satsuma's Ashlyn Stewart attacks against Alexandria's Jordan Beason during play in the AHSAA volleyball state tournament at the Crossplex in Birmingham, Ala., Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (Dennis Victory | AL.com)
Satsuma's Bella Rowe attacks against Alexandria's Lexi Weber during play in the AHSAA volleyball state tournament at the Crossplex in Birmingham, Ala., Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (Dennis Victory | AL.com)
Satsuma's Sohpie Page attacks against Alexandria's Lexi Weber, left, and Rylee Gattis during play in the AHSAA volleyball state tournament at the Crossplex in Birmingham, Ala., Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (Dennis Victory | AL.com)
Alexandria's Rylee Gattis passes the ball during play in the AHSAA volleyball state tournament at the Crossplex in Birmingham, Ala., Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (Dennis Victory | AL.com)
Alexandria's Anna Johnson serves during play in the AHSAA volleyball state tournament at the Crossplex in Birmingham, Ala., Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (Dennis Victory | AL.com)
Alexandria's Kandyn Blankenship passes the ball during play in the AHSAA volleyball state tournament at the Crossplex in Birmingham, Ala., Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (Dennis Victory | AL.com)
Alexandria coach Whitney Welch directs her team during play in the AHSAA volleyball state tournament at the Crossplex in Birmingham, Ala., Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (Dennis Victory | AL.com)
The Valley Cubs had two players, middle hitter Lexi Weber and setter Crossley Sparks, quarantine after positive COVID-19 tests. Disruptions came just as Welch felt her team had hit stride.
After Weber’s quarantine, Alexandria’s team elected to go to virtual school as a whole, joining individual players who had done the same. It helped the Valley Cubs to avoid two-week quarantines that befell five other teams under the Calhoun County Board of Education umbrella, but it came at a cost.
“We’ve been fighting for consistency all year,” Welch said. “Most of our girls did not want to go to virtual school, and I know everybody has been battling that, but it’s been hard to find consistency like normal.
“I think it really hurt our girls. They want to be at school. It’s something that makes our school special. They want to come. It’s a close-knit community, and they want to be there. We get to see them and spend a little more time with them, and it’s just been hard.”
Alexandria also fought through a brutal schedule, with several of the Valley Cubs’ losses coming against higher-classified opponents.
“All season, we’ve been going through adversity,” said senior outside hitter Jordan Beason, the reigning 4A-6A Calhoun County player of the year. “We overcame it, and we played our hearts out today.”
The Satsuma match got off to a late start, as both teams waited on the Pleasant Home-Meek 1A quarterfinal, which also went five sets on the same court.
Weber had 15 kills and three assists. Beason added 13 kills, and setter Anna Johnson dished out 34 assists to go with eight digs, four kills and a block.
“Going five sets with Satsuma, that caught up with us, too, at the end of the West Point game,” Welch said. “We were struggling with legs.”
Against West Point, Beason had 11 kills, nine digs and a block. Johnson had three kills with 29 assists, seven digs and three blocks. Weber led the Valley Cubs with 14 kills, and libero Sarah Pelham tied Kaylee Smith’s team-high 15 digs.
Alexandria led by five in the third set but couldn’t hold on.
“West Point just outblocked us, and they outswung us, and that’s just the truth,” Welch said. “That was the difference in the game.”
In the end, Alexandria walked out of the CrossPlex the same as last year, a Final Four participant. Though the outcome was the same, the season was far from it.
“That’s what I told them; this was the season that almost wasn’t,” Welch said. “I am very grateful for that.”
Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.