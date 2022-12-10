 Skip to main content
'Too weird:' Hamby, Herbert wind up on opposite sides in Davidson Classic

Hamby and Herbert

B.B. Comer head boys' basketball coach Marcus Herbert (center right) and Jacksonville assistant Daryl Hamby (next to Herbert) talk before their teams played in the Larry & Connie Davidson Classic on Saturday at Oxford High School.

 By Joe Medley, Star Sports Writer, jmedley@annistonstar.com

OXFORD — Basketball’s thumped and sneakers squeaked on the Oxford Sports Arena hardwood Saturday morning, and there stood Daryl Hamby, in a white Jacksonville pullover, right next to an opposing head coach, Marcus Herbert, in a dark gray B.B. Comer hoodie.

Cathy Hamby, Daryl’s wife, sat torn in the stands behind the scorer’s table, perfectly centered between the two benches.

