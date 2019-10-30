BIRMINGHAM — Count 2017 state-tournament star Taylor Spradley among former Alexandria volleyball players who watched the Valley Cubs in the Elite Eight on Wednesday.
Alexandria could’ve used them against Jasper.
Alabama-bound outside hitter McKinley Ferguson brought her powerful left arm, outside hitter Alex Oliver showed her vertical leap at the net, and the Vikings eliminated Alexandria 25-13, 25-16, 25-13 in the 5A semifinals.
Jasper (62-9) advanced to Thursday's final against Faith Academy.
Alexandria finished 45-12, with a Calhoun County championship to boot.
“We only have two returning starters from last year’s team, two,” Alexandria coach Whitney Welch said. “We won more games this year than we won in ’16 or ’17, and we played in the finals, which is a crazy statement, with a bunch of young kids.
“I’m happy with our day, because I think we never gave up.”
Alexandria started the day with a 25-19, 25-20, 25-19 victory over Brewbaker Tech in the quarterfinals.
Against Jasper, the Valley Cubs ran into a team that reminded of their own 2017 team, on which Spradley played.
“They have arms all over the place,” junior outside hitter Jordan Beason said.
Oliver would take off from the logo in front of Jasper’s bench and range to the net for her kill opportunities. She finished with 14.
Ferguson also finished with 14 kills and made Alexandria try to handle her signature serve, with high toss and top spin. It crossed the net and took a dive.
“They’re good,” Welch said. “They could win any classification here. They might be the best team in the whole gym. They do every phase of the game very well.”
Jasper also got 30 assists and 10 digs from Temperance Chatman.
“You have to tip your hat to them. They’re better than us,” Welch said. “But for us to get to the Final Four with an inexperienced group, was huge for our program.
“We didn’t have it easy. Class 5A North was not easy. We weren’t in an easy area. We had to fight our way through that.”
The Valley Cubs will lose three seniors, including middle hitter Madison Wallace. Alexandria’s top performers on the day:
—Beason, 18 kills, 13 digs
—Lexi Weber, 19 kills, six blocks
—Wallace, 11 kills, four blocks, two digs
—Anna Johnson, three kills, 14 digs, 50 assists, three aces
—Sarah Pelham, 27 digs, three assists
—Kandyn Blankenship, nine kills, 14 digs