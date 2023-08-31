 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Tiger Bowl: Childersburg braces for showdown with B.B. Comer

Childersburg

Childersburg goes through a practice in the rain.

 Tucker Webb, The Daily Home

CHILDERSBURG — Some games just mean more than others.

That is the flat, plain truth. Take the Childersburg-B.B. Comer football rivalry.

Childersburg

Childersburg head coach Johnny Johnson directs a recent practice.

Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 299-2141.