Thunderous reward: 'Obedient’ JCA sees reward in Final Four

JACKSONVILLE — Tommy Miller sees a Godsend in tiny Jacksonville Christian Academy’s first crack at the Alabama High School Athletic Association state basketball semifinals, just not the Godsend outsiders might perceive.
Sure, JCA could use attention, especially at a time when Sacred Heart has won eyeballs for seven years of elite basketball success and Faith Christian just hired Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame coach Schuessler Ware. Every private school wants to grow its numbers.
The Godsend that Miller sees, however, is less about what could come of JCA’s big moment and more about years of faithfulness.
“We don’t even advertise,” said Miller, the school’s principal and coach and pastor of Wellington First Baptist Church. “We don’t do anything like that. It’s word of mouth.
“We know our mission here, and we try to be obedient to stay to that mission, and I think, where we are now, the Lord has just allowed us to have this run right here and the excitement that goes with it as a reward for being obedient.”
JCA held a Sunday sendoff for its boys basketball team, which will play Lanett in Monday’s 10:30 a.m. Class 1A semifinal in Birmingham’s Legacy Arena.
The Thunder got there with a postseason run that included an improbable sub-regional victory at Ragland. JCA then beat Lindsay Lane, led by Alabama all-time leading boys scorer Tommy Murr, in overtime in the Northeast Regional opener. After that,the Thunder beat Spring Garden in the regional finals.
Eli Fair, Miller’s grandson, hit a near-midcourt shot at the buzzer to end the Spring Garden game, which JCA won 52-49 in Pete Mathews Coliseum.
It’s a long-awaited moment for JCA, and faithful fans filled the school’s home grandstand Sunday for a ceremony to honor the team. The Thunder filed out of its locker room to cheers from the cheerleaders. Players and cheerleaders received gift bags, and players received AHSAA medals marking the achievement of making the Final Four.
Fans then filed out of the gym with cheerleaders to form a gauntlet, leading from the gym to the front door and out to the awaiting bus outside.
“It’s really meant a lot to us,” all-state center Chase Vinson said. “We all have worked hard this year to get where we’re at, and I think we deserve to be where we’re at right now.”
Fair has had days to relive his near-midcourt shot through various shared videos that captured it. He says he’s watched “probably over a hundred times, if I’m being honest.”
“I’ve seen every different angle, like, 10 times,” he said. “Every time I watch it, I just get this rush of adrenaline, just flashing back to that moment and how great it felt.”
Miller coached at Pleasant Valley before founding JCA’s program 32 years ago. The Thunder played Christian school ball until joining the AHSAA before the 2002 football season.
The Thunder’s Northeast Regional appearance was its first, and it came 17 years after the school’s first AHSAA-sanctioned basketball season. Two games later, JCA earned its first Final Four.
This for a school that has an average daily attendance of 41.85 students in grades 10-12, according to numbers the AHSAA published as part of the association’s December reclassification release.
“It means a whole lot for any program,” Miller said. “For ours to be so small a school as we are, it’s always a goal to do the best you can do and to try to get to the regions at Jax State, and then whatever happens, happens.
“Not only getting to the region, but winning the region and then going on to the Final Four, that’s a big deal for us.”
A big deal, but not the big picture.
Miller took encouragement from a phone conversation with AHSAA spokesman Ron Ingram in the days since JCA’s dramatic victory in the Northeast Regional.
“This was meant to be a compliment, and it was a really big compliment,” Miller said. “He said, ‘You’ve had some good teams, and you’ve had some teams that were not good, but the mission of the school has never changed.’
“He said, ‘That’s been something we’ve noticed,’ and I appreciated him making that statement.”
Miller doesn’t downplay the importance of success in sports. He’s spent a chunk of his life trying to make the Thunder as successful as possible, across multiple sports that he has coached while serving as the school’s principal.
The big picture, he said, remains a Christian-centered education.
“The school has a mission,” he said, “and our mission does not change, whether we’re winning games or losing games.”