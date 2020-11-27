Three prep storylines: Piedmont-Fyffe showdown headlines semifinal matchups

Fyffe convincingly climbed the second rung of the Class 3A, Region 5 ladder, beating Ohatchee.
Piedmont cannibalized Saks to be the last Region 5 power and last Calhoun County-based team standing.
Handley and Spring Garden made the semifinals and, in Spring Garden’s case, history.
So went last week’s storylines in high school football. Semifinal playoff games dominate storylines this week, so let’s get right to them:
1. Piedmont-Fyffe
Friday’s semifinal game at Fyffe will turn almost 12 months of anticipation into reality.
Since the Alabama High School Athletic Association announced reclassification last December, high school football watchers in Alabama have pointed to this potential matchup.
Fyffe moved up after winning two straight 2A state titles and four since 2014. Piedmont stayed put, after winning its fourth 3A title and third in five years.
Fyffe coach Paul Benefield has a street and stadium named after him. Piedmont’s Steve Smith will have something named for him one day.
It’s Fyffe’s “Ugly Eagle” offense, which Scott Martin installed at Ohatchee to match the talent and character of his school, against Piedmont’s four-wide passing game.
Piedmont must get stops against an offensive line reminiscent of the dominant Piedmont lines of 2015 and 2016, led by Mason Langley and Krae Keener. The Bulldogs must get their offense on the field.
Once on the field, Jack Hayes and his receivers must connect and maximize their opportunities.
The winner goes where both of these programs often go … the Super 7. Piedmont has made it four of the past five years, and Fyffe made it five of the past six years.
What a great helmet game between two trophy-case schools.
2. Panther history
Welcome to history, Spring Garden. Welcome to uncharted territory.
The Panthers made history last week, beating North Sand Mountain to reach the semifinal round of the AHSAA playoffs for the first time in program history. They accomplished the feat in their third attempt at the quarterfinals, all since 2018.
It’s a breakthrough for a program that didn’t win a playoff game until 2008, but stands 7-2 in the playoffs since 2018. All 13 of Spring Garden’s playoff victories came under current head coach Jason Howard, who stands 107-74 in two stints totaling 16 seasons at the school.
Spring Garden will face its stiffest test yet at Mars Hill Bible, which spent the entire season ranked in the top five in 2A and held the No. 1 spot in the season’s final poll.
Spring Garden worked its way from No. 10 in preseason to No. 4.
Like Spring Garden, Mars Hill became a headliner program the past three seasons. Coach Darrell Higgins has coached the Panthers five of their seven seasons in existence, lifting them to a 1A state title in 2018 and runner-up finish in 2019.
Reclassification bumped both programs up to 2A this season. Spring Garden hopes to make its first Super 7.
The key? Can a Spring Garden defense that has allowed just nine points in three playoff games hold down Mars Hill, which has scored 549 points?
3. Steady Handley
Handley is back to the semifinals for the fifth time since 2008, with two appearances coming under current head coach Larry Strain and the other three under his predecessor, Mike Battles.
It would seem the Tigers are due another state title. They beat Madison Academy for the program’s first state title of the playoff era in 2011, under Battles, then won their second in 2016, under Strain.
Strain is pursuing his second state title in football to go with two in girls’ basketball. He also had two runner-up finishes in football, at Woodland.
Strain goes to American Christian on Friday with a team that started the season unranked in 4A but climbed to as high as No. 4.
American Christian has held the No. 1 ranking from preseason to the final poll, but Strain’s Tigers have knocked off a few giants. Their 2016 title run included victories over UMS-Wright, Thomasville, Andalusia and Madison Academy, all away from home.
The Tigers need a big game from running back Tae Meadows, who earned top billing in this week’s AHSAA Spotlight for his 12.3-yard average in a 258-yard performance against Bibb County.