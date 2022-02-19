 Skip to main content
This week's high school schedule

Sports teaser

AHSAA Northeast Regional basketball tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum, Jacksonville State University

Today

Class 4A

Girls

Anniston vs. New Hope, 9 a.m.

Handley vs. Priceville, noon

Boys

Handley vs. Priceville, 10:30 a.m.

Jacksonville vs. Westminster Christian, 1:30 p.m.

Class 1A

Girls

Ragland vs. Skyline, 3 p.m.

Sumiton Christian vs. Decatur Heritage, 6 p.m.

Boys

Faith Christian 2, Oakwood Academy 0 (forfeit)

Cornerstone Schools vs. Decatur Heritage, 7:30 p.m.

Monday

Championship games

Class 7A girls, 9 a.m.

Vestavia Hills vs. Hewitt- Trussville

Class 7A boys, 10:45 a.m.

Huntsville vs. Spain Park

Class 6A girls, 12:30 p.m.

Oxford vs. Chelsea

Class 6A boys, 2:15 a.m.

Huffman vs. Mountain Brook

Class 3A girls, 4 p.m.

Geraldine vs. Plainview

Class 3A boys, 5:45 p.m.

Childersburg vs. Plainview

Tuesday

Championship games

Class 5A girls, 9 a.m.

Sardis vs. Guntersville

Class 5A boys, 10:45 a.m.

Guntersville vs. Ramsay

Class 2A girls, 12:30 p.m.

Spring Garden vs. Pisgah

Class 2A boys, 2:15 a.m.

Midfield vs. Section

Class 1A girls, 4 p.m.

Class 1A boys, 5:45 p.m.

Faith Christian vs. Cornerstone Schools/Decatur Heritage winner

Wednesday

Championship games

Class 4A girls, 9 a.m.

Class 4A boys, 10:45 a.m.

Wrestling

AHSAA state championships at Von Braun Center, Huntsville

Today

(Local wrestlers who have qualified for championship matches, by Class and weight)

Class 1A/4A

285: Carson Hall, Ranburne vs. Mason Wilson, Ashville

220: Ethan Thrash, Ohatchee vs. Layden Olson, Ashville

195: Troy Galloway, Ohatchee vs. Mason Ellis, Madison County

182: Devin Anderson, Weaver vs. Dylan Harris, Ashville

160: Joshua Johannson, Weaver vs. Shawn Sponsler, Montgomery Catholic

152: Matthew King, Ohatchee vs. Brendan Steder, Westminster Christian

145: Malachi Goble, Ohatchee vs. River Scruggs, American Christian

138: David Herrick, Cherokee County vs. Tyler Ebner, Ashville

120: Austen Mayfield, Cleburne County vs. Logan Hartson, St. James

113: Gavin Kilgore, White Plains vs. Shamar Heard, Cleburne County

Class 5A/6A

152: Jaden New, Alexandria vs. Cole Sykes, Shelby County

106: Preston Jones, Alexandria vs. Caleb Wright, Mortimer Jordan

Baseball

Today

Hokes Bluff at Alexandria, noon

Anniston vs. West End at Victory Christian, noon

Anniston at Victory Christian, 2:30 p.m.

Oxford at Hoover, 9 a.m.

Oxford vs. Mobile Christian at Hoover, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at Piedmont, 2:30 p.m.

Talladega at Wellborn, 11 a.m.

Randolph County at White Plains, 11 a.m.

Clay Central at Cleburne County, 10 a.m.

Monday

Etowah at Alexandria, noon

Ohatchee at Cherokee County, 11:30 a.m.

Oxford vs. Moody at Choccolocco Park, 10 a.m.

Pleasant Valley at Ashville

Pleasant Valley vs. Susan Moore at Ashville

Cleburne County at Randolph County, 4 p.m.

Ranburne vs. Handley at Wedowee, 2 p.m.

Tuesday

Alexandria at Gadsden City, 4:30 p.m.

Donoho vs. Horseshoe Bend at Wedowee, 4 p.m.

Ragland at Ohatchee, 4:30 p.m.

Saks at Hokes Bluff, 4:30 p.m.

Weaver at Cherokee County, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Cleburne County vs. Ranburne at Wedowee, 2 p.m.

Thursday

Jacksonville at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.

Anniston at Wellborn (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Donoho vs. Woodland at Wedowee, 4 p.m.

Jacksonville Christian at Saks, 4:30 p.m.

Ohatchee at White Plains, 4:30 p.m.

Oxford vs. Glencoe at Choccolocco Park, 4:30 p.m.

Piedmont at Hokes Bluff, 4:30 p.m.

Ragland at Weaver, 4:30 p.m.

Beulah at Cleburne County, 4:30 p.m.

Friday

Spring Garden at Pleasant Valley

Cleburne County vs. Horseshoe Bend at Wedowee, 2 p.m.

Clay Central at Ranburne, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday

Westbrook Christian at Alexandria, 11 a.m.

Westbrook Christian vs. Gadsden City at Alexandria

Gadsden City at Alexandria

Jacksonville at Ohatchee, noon

Sylvania at Piedmont, noon

Sylvania vs. Hokes Bluff at Piedmont, 2 p.m.

Hokes Bluff at Piedmont, 4 p.m.

Pleasant Valley at Pisgah

Pleasant Valley vs. Columbia at Pisgah

Saks at Coosa Christian, 10 a.m.

Wellborn vs. West Blocton at Choccolocco Park, 1 p.m.

Ranburne vs. Wadley at Wedowee, noon

Softball

Today

Alexandria concludes Albertville tournament

Tuesday

Weaver at Jacksonville, 5 p.m.

Munford at Saks, 4:30 p.m.

Cleburne County at Clay Central, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday

Pleasant Valley at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.

Oxford at Cleburne County, 6:30 p.m.

Handley at White Plains, 4:30 p.m.

Ashville at Saks, 4:30 p.m.

Friday

Alexandria in Hillcrest Patriot Invitational at Tuscaloosa

Saturday

Alexandria in Hillcrest Patriot Invitational at Tuscaloosa

Soccer

Tuesday

Jacksonville at Saks

Oxford at Weaver

Thursday

Weaver boys at White Plains

Friday

Saks at Ashville

Weaver at Cherokee County

Glencoe boys at White Plains

