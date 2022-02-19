This week's high school schedule

AHSAA Northeast Regional basketball tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum, Jacksonville State University
Today
Class 4A
Girls
Anniston vs. New Hope, 9 a.m.
Handley vs. Priceville, noon
Boys
Handley vs. Priceville, 10:30 a.m.
Jacksonville vs. Westminster Christian, 1:30 p.m.
Class 1A
Girls
Ragland vs. Skyline, 3 p.m.
Sumiton Christian vs. Decatur Heritage, 6 p.m.
Boys
Faith Christian 2, Oakwood Academy 0 (forfeit)
Cornerstone Schools vs. Decatur Heritage, 7:30 p.m.
Monday
Championship games
Class 7A girls, 9 a.m.
Vestavia Hills vs. Hewitt- Trussville
Class 7A boys, 10:45 a.m.
Huntsville vs. Spain Park
Class 6A girls, 12:30 p.m.
Oxford vs. Chelsea
Class 6A boys, 2:15 a.m.
Huffman vs. Mountain Brook
Class 3A girls, 4 p.m.
Geraldine vs. Plainview
Class 3A boys, 5:45 p.m.
Childersburg vs. Plainview
Tuesday
Championship games
Class 5A girls, 9 a.m.
Sardis vs. Guntersville
Class 5A boys, 10:45 a.m.
Guntersville vs. Ramsay
Class 2A girls, 12:30 p.m.
Spring Garden vs. Pisgah
Class 2A boys, 2:15 a.m.
Midfield vs. Section
Class 1A girls, 4 p.m.
Class 1A boys, 5:45 p.m.
Faith Christian vs. Cornerstone Schools/Decatur Heritage winner
Wednesday
Championship games
Class 4A girls, 9 a.m.
Class 4A boys, 10:45 a.m.
Wrestling
AHSAA state championships at Von Braun Center, Huntsville
Today
(Local wrestlers who have qualified for championship matches, by Class and weight)
Class 1A/4A
285: Carson Hall, Ranburne vs. Mason Wilson, Ashville
220: Ethan Thrash, Ohatchee vs. Layden Olson, Ashville
195: Troy Galloway, Ohatchee vs. Mason Ellis, Madison County
182: Devin Anderson, Weaver vs. Dylan Harris, Ashville
160: Joshua Johannson, Weaver vs. Shawn Sponsler, Montgomery Catholic
152: Matthew King, Ohatchee vs. Brendan Steder, Westminster Christian
145: Malachi Goble, Ohatchee vs. River Scruggs, American Christian
138: David Herrick, Cherokee County vs. Tyler Ebner, Ashville
120: Austen Mayfield, Cleburne County vs. Logan Hartson, St. James
113: Gavin Kilgore, White Plains vs. Shamar Heard, Cleburne County
Class 5A/6A
152: Jaden New, Alexandria vs. Cole Sykes, Shelby County
106: Preston Jones, Alexandria vs. Caleb Wright, Mortimer Jordan
Baseball
Today
Hokes Bluff at Alexandria, noon
Anniston vs. West End at Victory Christian, noon
Anniston at Victory Christian, 2:30 p.m.
Oxford at Hoover, 9 a.m.
Oxford vs. Mobile Christian at Hoover, 3 p.m.
Jacksonville at Piedmont, 2:30 p.m.
Talladega at Wellborn, 11 a.m.
Randolph County at White Plains, 11 a.m.
Clay Central at Cleburne County, 10 a.m.
Monday
Etowah at Alexandria, noon
Ohatchee at Cherokee County, 11:30 a.m.
Oxford vs. Moody at Choccolocco Park, 10 a.m.
Pleasant Valley at Ashville
Pleasant Valley vs. Susan Moore at Ashville
Cleburne County at Randolph County, 4 p.m.
Ranburne vs. Handley at Wedowee, 2 p.m.
Tuesday
Alexandria at Gadsden City, 4:30 p.m.
Donoho vs. Horseshoe Bend at Wedowee, 4 p.m.
Ragland at Ohatchee, 4:30 p.m.
Saks at Hokes Bluff, 4:30 p.m.
Weaver at Cherokee County, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Cleburne County vs. Ranburne at Wedowee, 2 p.m.
Thursday
Jacksonville at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.
Anniston at Wellborn (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Donoho vs. Woodland at Wedowee, 4 p.m.
Jacksonville Christian at Saks, 4:30 p.m.
Ohatchee at White Plains, 4:30 p.m.
Oxford vs. Glencoe at Choccolocco Park, 4:30 p.m.
Piedmont at Hokes Bluff, 4:30 p.m.
Ragland at Weaver, 4:30 p.m.
Beulah at Cleburne County, 4:30 p.m.
Friday
Spring Garden at Pleasant Valley
Cleburne County vs. Horseshoe Bend at Wedowee, 2 p.m.
Clay Central at Ranburne, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday
Westbrook Christian at Alexandria, 11 a.m.
Westbrook Christian vs. Gadsden City at Alexandria
Gadsden City at Alexandria
Jacksonville at Ohatchee, noon
Sylvania at Piedmont, noon
Sylvania vs. Hokes Bluff at Piedmont, 2 p.m.
Hokes Bluff at Piedmont, 4 p.m.
Pleasant Valley at Pisgah
Pleasant Valley vs. Columbia at Pisgah
Saks at Coosa Christian, 10 a.m.
Wellborn vs. West Blocton at Choccolocco Park, 1 p.m.
Ranburne vs. Wadley at Wedowee, noon
Softball
Today
Alexandria concludes Albertville tournament
Tuesday
Weaver at Jacksonville, 5 p.m.
Munford at Saks, 4:30 p.m.
Cleburne County at Clay Central, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday
Pleasant Valley at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.
Oxford at Cleburne County, 6:30 p.m.
Handley at White Plains, 4:30 p.m.
Ashville at Saks, 4:30 p.m.
Friday
Alexandria in Hillcrest Patriot Invitational at Tuscaloosa
Saturday
Alexandria in Hillcrest Patriot Invitational at Tuscaloosa
Soccer
Tuesday
Jacksonville at Saks
Oxford at Weaver
Thursday
Weaver boys at White Plains
Friday
Saks at Ashville
Weaver at Cherokee County
Glencoe boys at White Plains