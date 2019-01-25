BIRMINGHAM — Kyle Routon once coached against Oxford in the state wrestling duals. Coaching the Yellow Jackets there is a lot more fun.
“I texted a couple of guys last night, and I said, ‘The last time I was there, I coached against you. Tomorrow, I’m going to be coaching with you, so let’s take it,’” the first-year Oxford coach said.
Two years after overseeing Southside against Oxford in the inaugural state duals finals, Routon coached the Yellow Jackets to a Class 6A threepeat Friday. Oxford downed Gardendale for the second straight year at Birmingham CrossPlex 42-27.
Oxford won the first two 6A duals titles under Matt Hicks, now at Pinson Valley. Routon, Hicks’ replacement, added the third.
“I came from a program that finished as runner-up several times,” Routon said. “I told them, it feels a whole lot better being first.”
Oxford’s team claimed its third straight state duals championship plaque then turned back and hoisted it to the Yellow Jackets’ sizeable fan following. Several wrestlers held up three fingers to chants of “Threepeat! Threepeat!”
The Alabama High School Athletic Association established a duals tournament two years ago. It’s not yet sanctioned as an official AHSAA state championship. The official state tournament comes in February, in Huntsville’s Von Braun Center.
Oxford has won the past two overall 6A titles and has won the duals tournament each year of its existence.
“It means a lot,” Oxford’s Wesley Slick said. “We’re the only team to do it in school history.”
Nine Oxford wrestlers won Friday. Kaleb Shelton (120), Chase Hicks (145), Tristen Latham (170) and Kobe Shumaker (220) got pins. Octavius Adair (195) got a technical fall, and Jakob Chisolm (138) got a major decision.
The Yellow Jackets rallied after starting in a 15-0 hole with three losses. The next six Yellow Jackets won, starting with Shelton wrestling up in weight from 113 and getting the pin of Gardendale’s Vincet Zeigler.
“Last year, I was 106 and got pinned on the big stage, in front of everybody,” Shelton said. “I wrestled all summer and got through it.
“I wanted to wrestle (113), but coach had other plans, so I wrestled 120 and did what he told me to do and just tried to get a win.”
Routon called Shelton’s win “a huge change in momentum,” and first-year wrestler Tristen Latham provided another one. After Gardendale’s Carson Kim ended Oxford’s string of victories with a pin of Kendrick Young in 160, Latham pinned Isaac Gillis.
“At first, I got in a shot, and I wasn’t able to get it too good,” Latham said. “I’m just happy that I was able to get the pin, because I didn’t think I was going to be able to win that match.
“I don’t think he really took me as an opponent, so I kind of capitalized on that.”
The six points Oxford gained from the pin put the Yellow Jackets up 31-21 with three weight classes left … one victory away from clinching.
“Tristen’s pin was big,” Routon said. “We had lost some points through the dual that I really thought we could get, and his pin kind of helped bring that back a little bit. That was huge.”
Two matches later, Adair clinched Oxford’s threepeat with a 20-2 technical fall against Nate Crim.
For Routon, it was a first.
“Gardendale fought hard, and I’m just blessed to be here,” he said. “The Oxford crowd, I think we had the biggest crowd here. Just the community, the support. Coach Nick Tucker gets hardly anything, and he’s a great assistant, so I couldn’t ask for a better situation.”